Over the past two days, Lake County residents have picked up the phone to receive an ultimatum: Pay up or face arrest.
In a press release Tuesday morning, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said that the Sheriff’s Office had been “inundated” with reports of these calls. The release said scammers were “spoofing” the Lake County Detention Center number to threaten recipients with arrest for fines or money owed.
Undersheriff Ben Woods said that the call volume had been in the dozens.
He said that the Sheriff’s Office does call people for investigative purposes, and that “we might call people to inform them that they have warrants for arrest … but we’re never demanding that they pay us any money.”
Recipients can authenticate a call from the Sheriff’s Office by calling the dispatch center at 406-883-7301.
Woods said the Sheriff’s Office is not taking further action on the issue beyond informing the public.