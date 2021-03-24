Scammers target tribal communities, refugees, those seeking affordable housing

Shawn Spruce, a financial education consultant at the First Nations Development Institute, said Montana's tribal nations have been impacted by a rise in scams.

"What is it about Montana Native communities, why is it we're seeing so much more instances of fraud?" he asked. "There are three interesting dynamics that have occurred in Indian Country over the last three years."

The first, he said, is that the rise in social media and smartphones have allowed once-isolated tribal communities to become more accessible to the outside world.

"For many years, Indian Country was isolated and if somebody wanted to defraud us, they had to physically come on to the reservation or do it by mail," he said. "Now reservations that were once remote are just a swipe away, and that's really only happened in the last 10 years."

There's been an influx of cash to tribal communities, in the form of the $3.4 billion Cobell v. Salazar class-action lawsuit settlement of 2009 and the more recent federal stimulus bills, Spruce said.