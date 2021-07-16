Scapegoat Wilderness trout kill plan gets OK

A plan to kill non-native rainbow trout and replace them with native westslope cutthroat trout in the Scapegoat Wilderness has been approved by the U.S. Forest Service.
The federal agency OK’d a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks proposal to poison the artificially stocked population of fish in about 67 miles of the North Fork of the Blackfoot River and its tributaries in the mountainous wilderness area north of Ovando and Lincoln.
A second phase of the project would reintroduce hatchery-raised, genetically pure cutthroats in three deposits spread over the next six years. The first restocking could occur this fall if conditions allow. The existing trout population contains many hybridized “cutbow” trout that have interbred over the past decades to the point where they are poorly adapted to the environment, according to FWP studies.
“This project is a top priority for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks,” FWP Regional Supervisor Randy Arnold said in an email. “Hybrid trout in this area are an outlier in an otherwise native trout stronghold, so we’d like to establish westslope cutthroat trout in the project area similar to the healthy populations in neighboring drainages.”
FWP fisheries workers would use a helicopter to haul in gear and a motorized boat to treat large lakes in the Scapegoat. They would also bring an electrical generator to power pumps to apply and neutralize the rotenone fish poison. Deliveries would involve two flights a day for about seven days between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15 during the first year.
The proposal drew objections by several environmental groups that argued it violated the federal Wilderness Act’s prohibition of mechanized equipment in protected areas. The law also discourages intensive manipulation of such places.
“We carefully considered the potential impacts of this project along with the public feedback we received,” Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton wrote in the decision approval. “The project design will help to minimize the short-term impacts to the public over the course of the project, while bringing both us and FWP closer to our shared conservation goals of the species.”
During the public comment period, opponents questioned the impact of using the fish poison rotenone on other insects and aquatic species, its impact on federally protected bull trout elsewhere in the river system and what might happen if large piles of dead fish were left concentrated in the water.
The Forest Service analysis dismissed those issues, responding that the rotenone would be chemically neutralized before getting too far downstream and that previous uses had shown that other species recovered quickly from the treatment.
The Forest Service also rejected calls to use mule trains instead of helicopters to deliver the personnel and equipment to the area.
“This approach was determined to require too long a period of disruption in wilderness for implementation and raise hazards of chemical spill,” the decision noted. “These considerations rendered non-motorized implementation unacceptable.”
Opponents also asked for a more comprehensive environmental review of the project. The Forest Service instead approved it with a categorical exclusion, which allows for simplified reviews, because it ruled that the safety measures involved were sufficient to avoid violating the Wilderness Act.
“(W)e hold that mitigations and restrictions are sufficient to protect wilderness character and gains in naturalness resulting from the proposed management actions justify short-term uses generally prohibited in wilderness,” the decision stated.