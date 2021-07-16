Scapegoat Wilderness trout kill plan gets OK

A plan to kill non-native rainbow trout and replace them with native westslope cutthroat trout in the Scapegoat Wilderness has been approved by the U.S. Forest Service.

The federal agency OK’d a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks proposal to poison the artificially stocked population of fish in about 67 miles of the North Fork of the Blackfoot River and its tributaries in the mountainous wilderness area north of Ovando and Lincoln.

A second phase of the project would reintroduce hatchery-raised, genetically pure cutthroats in three deposits spread over the next six years. The first restocking could occur this fall if conditions allow. The existing trout population contains many hybridized “cutbow” trout that have interbred over the past decades to the point where they are poorly adapted to the environment, according to FWP studies.

“This project is a top priority for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks,” FWP Regional Supervisor Randy Arnold said in an email. “Hybrid trout in this area are an outlier in an otherwise native trout stronghold, so we’d like to establish westslope cutthroat trout in the project area similar to the healthy populations in neighboring drainages.”