'Scary' — Lumber prices surge, contributing to soaring Missoula housing costs

The rapidly increasing price of lumber and building materials has a Missoula construction company owner using the term "scary" and one lumber store manager calling it "unheard of."
The framing lumber composite price index has increased nearly 150% from the beginning of 2020, with lots of volatile swings in between, according to Todd Morgan and Steven Hayes of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana.
Morgan and Hayes wrote a recent report on lumber prices in Montana Business Quarterly.
"During the second half of 2020, the demand for lumber used in new home construction, repairs and remodeling far exceeded the supply of lumber being produced by mills in the U.S. and Canada, causing lumber prices to rise all over the country," they wrote.
Doug Person, the materials buying manager at Boyce Lumber in Missoula, said lumber prices are "historically" high right now. He pointed to the price of OSB, a common engineered wood building material that comes in sheets.
"On Dec. 1 of 2020, 7/16 OSB was selling for $24.85 a sheet," he said. "Now it's $49.78 for the same item. It's basically doubled in that particular item group in just four months. Panels is what's really gone berserk."
Person estimated that general prices have increased roughly 70% from last August.
"The trading ranges we're dealing with are just unheard of," he said. "And there doesn't seem to be any ceiling to it. As long as the demand is out there and supply can't catch up to it, these prices are going to continue to do nothing but rise. And we operate on a cost-sell basis, so it's not like we're getting fat."
Person agreed with Morgan and Frank's assessment that during the pandemic, people didn't spend money on travel or restaurants. Instead, they were adding to their house or remodeling.
The Missoulian reported in February that lumber mills in western Montana are thriving due to the prices.
But it's a headache for homebuilders in the Missoula area, where the median sales price of all homes sold in Missoula County between Jan. 1 and March 31 was $425,000, according to the Missoula Organization of Realtors. That's a $100,000 increase over the same time period in 2020.
David Edgell, a longtime residential home builder in Missoula and the owner of Edgell Building, said materials prices have skyrocketed and there are concerns about the supply chain.
"What we're being told is that we may not be able to get the lumber we need by mid-summer, which is really scary," Edgell said. "We have an enormous amount of work. We've probably got three times more work than we've ever had. Our supply issues are getting serious. And it's not just lumber."
Edgell's paint supplier can't provide the primer he needs, he said.
"Everything is going up it seems, rapidly," he said. "Furnaces, plumbing supplies, roofing supplies, different man-made lumber materials, the joists. And these aren't small raises. It's like 20%. It's very scary. We can't produce anything that's affordable anymore."
Edgell built homes that sold for below the median sales price on the north end of Scott Street in 2016, he said. Many of those homes sold for about $245,000 at that time and are now being resold for $390,000. It would cost him over $400,000 to build those same houses now.
Edgell is working with Hoyt Homes and Glacier Sotheby's International Real Estate on a unique project called Hellgate Village (which you can read more about in the April 25 edition of Missoula Business). The new homes were offered in a drawing at a set price, rather than allowing competitive bidding to drive up the prices. The goal was to give local buyers a shot at a relatively affordable home.
Still, Edgell is disappointed that because of delays and rising construction costs, the list prices there had to be higher than what he originally conceived.
"In the time it's taken to get that subdivision approved, we've seen huge increases," he said. "We started in May of '18 and we didn't get approved until mid-November 2020. Almost three years. It's absurd."
Edgell's company is selling housing projects even before the infrastructure is put in or in one case, before the plans are even done, he said. One of the projects is a $1 million undertaking.
"They're coming at us like bullets," he said.
A lack of affordable housing isn't good for the community, Edgell said. He's reluctant to speak candidly on the matter, because some people might think it's time to panic and start looking to buy a house immediately, which would just exacerbate the problem.
"Wages don't keep up," he said. "Wages are so far behind it's terrible. Look at those poor people at the airport. They can't live on nine bucks an hour and they shouldn't get fired for saying that. It's a tough world out there."
Edgell was referring to six Missoula airline workers who said their employer fired them last week for walking out of the job to protest low wages.
Tyler Currence and his wife are first-time homebuyers in Missoula. The couple was one of the lucky few who were selected to buy a home at Hellgate Village for a set price and didn't have to compete with other potential buyers.
"Before we started searching, we had heard stories of bidding wars," Currence said. "Initially I was skeptical that the market could be as bad for buyers as others made it out to be, but the stories were real. We had multiple instances of being outbid and our offers were considerably over asking price. Each time we were outbid we were left guessing how much the house sold for and where these buyers were coming from."
They had to ask themselves whether they would be willing to pay over $75,000 more than the asking price, he said.
"This is a challenging set of circumstances for young professionals and others in the community looking to enter the housing market," Currence said. "What Edgell and Hoyt are doing for the community with this development is just incredible."
Morgan and Hayes, writing in Montana Business Quarterly, said lumber prices are expected to remain strong.
"Lumber and plywood demand is expected to remain strong and prices remain historically high," they wrote. "New housing starts continue to increase, interest rates are low and the home repair and remodel markets are expected to contribute to strong wood products sales."