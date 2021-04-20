'Scary' — Lumber prices surge, contributing to soaring Missoula housing costs

Edgell's company is selling housing projects even before the infrastructure is put in or in one case, before the plans are even done, he said. One of the projects is a $1 million undertaking.

"They're coming at us like bullets," he said.

A lack of affordable housing isn't good for the community, Edgell said. He's reluctant to speak candidly on the matter, because some people might think it's time to panic and start looking to buy a house immediately, which would just exacerbate the problem.

"Wages don't keep up," he said. "Wages are so far behind it's terrible. Look at those poor people at the airport. They can't live on nine bucks an hour and they shouldn't get fired for saying that. It's a tough world out there."

Edgell was referring to six Missoula airline workers who said their employer fired them last week for walking out of the job to protest low wages.

Tyler Currence and his wife are first-time homebuyers in Missoula. The couple was one of the lucky few who were selected to buy a home at Hellgate Village for a set price and didn't have to compete with other potential buyers.