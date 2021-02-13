Scheer named Missoulian city editor

Laura Scheer has been named as the Missoulian's city editor.

Scheer replaces interim city editor Rob Chaney, who will take a new position leading outdoors and investigative reporting.

After graduating from the University of Montana's environmental science and natural resource journalism program in 2015, Scheer did freelance writing as well as copy editing and design work for publications in Montana and Wyoming.

She joined the Missoulian as an assistant news editor in 2016, and shifted to coverage of arts and entertainment in 2019. Last year, she took over the newspaper's education beat, covering the Montana University System as well as local Missoula public school activity.

In her new role, she will be responsible for leading local news coverage.

"In a chaotic year, the Missoulian has been able to tell some of the most important stories of our time while also covering our thriving and growing local community," Scheer said on Friday. "I’m excited to take on this new role with the talented team of reporters we have."

Reporter Cameron Evans will replace Scheer on the education beat. Reporter Jordan Hansen will shift from sports to local government coverage, replacing Evans.

"Laura is a very talented young journalist," said Jim Van Nostrand, the Missoulian's executive editor. "She is well-respected in the newsroom and knows the community well. I could not have made a better choice to lead our news staff."

