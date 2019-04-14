Hampton Lecture at the University of Montana

Professor Blain Roberts will give the Hampton Lecture 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in the Gallagher Business Building Room 106 at the University of Montana.

Roberts, from Fresno State University, will discuss how the topic of slavery continues to divide Americans more than 150 years after emancipation in her lecture, "The Serpent in the Garden: How the South Remembers Slavery."

The event is the tenth annual Hampton Lecture and is co-sponsored by the UM History and African-American Studies Departments.