School board elections soon for Missoula, Frenchtown, Bonner

"Moreover, as an individual that has been given numerous opportunities through our public education system, I want to give back and help to promote and provide our students with the best education and opportunities possible."

FitzGerald, who is vice chairperson of the board, noted its work on the budget, including adding open enrollment for out-of-district students. She also mentioned additions of several extracurricular activities and challenges associated with COVID-19.

In a candidate bio, Wright said she is running "not just on behalf of parents, but also for the many hardworking, taxpaying community members who may not have school-aged children, but still have a vested interest in the success of the young people who will prop up our community into the future."

Wright also mentioned in the bio that she would ask tough questions and that transparency is important to her, as is student achievement.

Everett is a recently retired Frenchtown Elementary teacher who worked in the district for 31 years. She stated in her bio she was running to be an advocate for students and teachers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Noah Peters has a dental practice in Missoula and has lived in Frenchtown since 2007. He stated in his bio that his main goal for being on the board would be to support kids and teachers.