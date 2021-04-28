School board elections soon for Missoula, Frenchtown, Bonner

School board elections across Missoula County are set for May 4 with seats open in Missoula, Frenchtown and Bonner.
Filing opened in December and closed in late March. Nearly all terms are for three years. Mail-in ballots were sent on April 14.
Target Range
Target Range School District has two seats open. Sharon Sterbis and Thomas Buchholz are the incumbents and both are seeking re-election.
Sterbis is seeking her third term, while Buchholz is running for his second. They endorsed each other for re-election.
"I am running for my third term on the Target Range School Board because I believe in the importance of education and enjoy being part of the current cohesive board, which has been together for the last three years," Sterbis said in an email. "During this time, the board faced challenges that helped us develop great working relationships."
Sterbis also mentioned that the school is in the midst of developing a five-year strategic plan. COVID-19, of course, was a major challenge and both she and Buchholz thought the district handled it as well as possible.
Target Range recently hired a new superintendent. Buchholz said a major challenge for the next board will be finances — the school has nearly reached capacity, "so getting more funds in the general fund by accepting more students is not an option anymore."
"I think one strength of the board comes when it's consistent and when the board functions well and is on the same line," Buchholz said. "And that's where we're at right now."
Katie Gonzalez and Marty Judnich are the challengers.
Gonzalez is from Missoula and went to Big Sky High School. She is involved in Target Range parent-teacher groups and has three daughters attending the school.
Judnich is a private attorney in Missoula and a former prosecutor. He graduated from the University of Montana's law school in 2002 and wrote in a candidate bio that he is running on common sense decisions and fiscal responsibility with the school's budget.
Gonzalez and Judnich did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
Frenchtown
Frenchtown School District has three school board seats open and five candidates for them.
John Hogland and Jami Romney FitzGerald are incumbents running for re-election. Judy Everett, Noah Peters and Jami Wright are the challengers.
"For me, the desire to serve on the school board is very simple. I believe education is one of the primary pillars that supports the progress and betterment of our society and I want to help to secure that pillar and build a strong foundation, rooted in knowledge, critical thinking, understanding, creativity, a strong work ethic, exploration, democracy, and ethics," Hogland told the Missoulian in an email.
"Moreover, as an individual that has been given numerous opportunities through our public education system, I want to give back and help to promote and provide our students with the best education and opportunities possible."
FitzGerald, who is vice chairperson of the board, noted its work on the budget, including adding open enrollment for out-of-district students. She also mentioned additions of several extracurricular activities and challenges associated with COVID-19.
In a candidate bio, Wright said she is running "not just on behalf of parents, but also for the many hardworking, taxpaying community members who may not have school-aged children, but still have a vested interest in the success of the young people who will prop up our community into the future."
Wright also mentioned in the bio that she would ask tough questions and that transparency is important to her, as is student achievement.
Everett is a recently retired Frenchtown Elementary teacher who worked in the district for 31 years. She stated in her bio she was running to be an advocate for students and teachers.
Noah Peters has a dental practice in Missoula and has lived in Frenchtown since 2007. He stated in his bio that his main goal for being on the board would be to support kids and teachers.
Wright, Everett and Peters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Hellgate Elementary
There are two Hellgate Elementary District Board of Trustee seats open and two candidates filed to fill them.
Since filings are closed, current trustees Rick Thornock and Thomas McLaughlin will each have another term, which is for three years. McLaughlin is the chair of the board.
Bonner
The Bonner School District election will fill two seats on its board of trustees.
Laurie Gendrow and Ryan Ludemann are incumbents. Ludemann is seeking his fourth term, while Gendrow is running for a third.
"As a seasoned board member, I believe I bring the experience and knowledge necessary to continue to help lead our District forward successfully. I have been involved in minimizing challenges, budgeting, rewarding successes, and overseeing the business of the district," Gendrow wrote in a candidate bio.
Ludemann wrote that he was born in Missoula and moved to the Bonner School District in 2009 so his kids could attend the school. He has been a Missoula police officer for the past 19 years.
"If elected, I will make sure we have oversight, and accountability," Ludemann wrote in his candidate bio.
Mark Messer is the challenger. He was born and raised in Anaconda and has been a dentist in Missoula and Philipsburg for the past eight years.
He is running to be involved in his children's education, he said, adding, "(I) believe I can be a very-level headed and positive addition to the current school board."
Clinton
The Clinton School Board election is for two seats.
Incumbents Shawn Walker and Jon Roske are each running. Walker is the vice chair of the school board. They are being challenged by Chad Arnson.
Lolo
Lolo will elect two school board members.
Jennifer Hickes, chair of the board, has served since 2015 and is seeking another term. She works for Missoula Aging Services.
Brandon Naasz and Jennifer Schultz are also running. Chris Decker, who joined the board in 2017, did not file for re-election.
Arlee and Alberton
Elsewhere, Lake County Elections Administrator Toni Kramer said the Arlee School Board election was canceled after only one candidate filed.
The Alberton School District is conducting its own election. Superintendent Steve Picard did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
