School elections held across western Montana Tuesday
School board elections across Missoula, Flathead, Sanders and Lake counties took place on Tuesday, May 4, with local seats open in Missoula, Frenchtown and Bonner. Here are the election results:

Missoula County

Bonner

Bonner School District 14 Trustee

(elect two for 3-year term)

Laurie Leigh Gendrow-370

Ryan Ludeman-204

Mark Messer-290

Clinton

School District 32 Trustee

(elect two for 3-year term)

Chad C. Arnson-154

Jon Roske-277

C. Shawn Walker-181

Frenchtown

School District 40 Trustee

(elect three for 3-year term)

Judy Everett-585

Jamie Romney Fitzgerald-672

John Hogland-525

Noah Peters-653

Jami Wright-608

Frenchtown Rural Fire District Director

Josh Hinrichs-127

Greg Teigen-53

Lolo

School District 7 Trustees

(elect two for 3-year term)

Jennifer Hickes-511

Brandon Naasz-442

Jennifer Schultz-432

Woodman School District 18 Trustee

(elect one for 3-year term)

Danica Nelson-46 

Lindsey Oberquell-49

Woodman School District 18 building reserve levy, $25,000

For-64

Against-65

Lolo Community Council member

(elect two for 3-year term)

Josh Hampton-569

Marilyn Hatch-483

Warren Kingdon-334

Seeley Lake

School District 34 general fund levy, $42,687.54

For-452

Against-418

Rural Fire District Director

(elect two for 3-year term)

Connie Clark-409

Gary Albert Lewis-512

Alyssa L. McClean-311

Kristy Pohlman-393

Potomac

School District 11 Trustee

(elect one for 3-year term)

Kyle J. Kelley-215

Melissa Kirkham-77

School District 11 Trustee

(elect one for 1-year term)

Jayme Lynn Fairfield-210

Tom J. Petersen-85

Target  Range

School District 23 Trustee

(elect two for 3-year term)

Thomas Buchholz-585

Katie Gonzalez-456

Martin J. Judnich-359

Sharon Sterbis-533

Flathead County

Bigfork School District Trustee

(elect one for 3-year term representing the elementary district)

John Michael Knopik-214

Christina Relyea-647

Ben Woods-706

Cayuse Prairie School District Trustee

(elect two for 3-year term)

Meghan Roe-308

Tyson Roe-290

Pavlo Shokur-151

Columbia Falls School District Trustee

(elect two for 3-year term)

Andrew Doyle-1,028

Wayne Jacobsmeyer-1,286

Michael Nicosia-1,114

Jill Rocksund-1,207

David Shaffer-481

Deer Park School District Trustee

(elect two for 3-year term)

Mickale Carter-162

Jeremy Grady-141

Andrew Kriss-136

Helena Flats School District Trustee

(elect two for 3-year term)

Lynsi DeWaard-103

Jessica Dyer-218

Kevin Fritz-255

Kila School District Trustee

(elect one for 3-year term)

Logan Bench-151

Taylor Butterfield-74

Chelcie Miller-29

Smith Valley School District Trustee

(elect two for 3-year term)

Heidi Burkhalter-235

Matthew Fehlman-33

Joshua Hunt-76

Jessica Micklewright-43

Jim Riley-188

Andy Scrima-108

Richard Sutton-146

Somers-Lakeside School District Trustee

(elect two for 3-year term)

John Hollensteiner-464

Kendall Massie-385

Tanner John Smith-575

Jesica Swanson-541

Swan River School District Trustee

(elect two for 3-year term)

Luke Adamson-110

Brianna Anderson-123

Kim Johnston-146

Sherianne Schow-88

West Valley School District Trustee

(elect two for 3-year term)

Justin Buls-415

Julie Gerrior-65

Chad Grace-354

Stafanie Hanson-163

Cory Hill-313

Chad Huff-173

Kristen Krueger-181

Whitefish School District Trustee

(elect two for 3-year term)

Quincy Bennetts-1,403

David Diehl-798

Leanette Kearns-850

Todd Lengacher-1,225

Emily Morrow-395

Lake County

Dayton School District 33 Trustee

(elect one for 3-year term)

Arnold Bjork-192

John Lyons-75

Ronan School District 30/1 Trustee

(elect one for 3-year  term)

Tom Anderson-121

Theodore (Ted) Madden-67

Sanders County

Noxon School District 10 Trustee

(elect two for 3-year term)

Cassandra Hill-255

Colleen Hinds-140

Lars Swanson-254

Noxon Trustee

(elect one trustee for 3-year term and two trustees for 1-year term)

Norris Bryan (3-year)-218

Jason Colyer (1-year)-125

Bill Stevenson (1-year)-141

Plains School District 1

(elect two trustees for 3-year term)

Amy M. Carey-207

Ellen P. Childress-477

Charles French-232

Brian Meaden-290

Monica Weedeman-603

Thompson Falls School District 2

(elect two for 3-year term)

Jeneese Baxter-570

Averie Boon-249

Ramona Jacobson-336

Sandra Muster-455

Lisa Ruen-268

