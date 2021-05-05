School elections held across western Montana Tuesday

School board elections across Missoula, Flathead, Sanders and Lake counties took place on Tuesday, May 4, with local seats open in Missoula, Frenchtown and Bonner. Here are the election results:
Missoula County
Bonner
Bonner School District 14 Trustee
(elect two for 3-year term)
Laurie Leigh Gendrow-370
Ryan Ludeman-204
Mark Messer-290
Clinton
School District 32 Trustee
(elect two for 3-year term)
Chad C. Arnson-154
Jon Roske-277
C. Shawn Walker-181
Frenchtown
School District 40 Trustee
(elect three for 3-year term)
Judy Everett-585
Jamie Romney Fitzgerald-672
John Hogland-525
Noah Peters-653
Jami Wright-608
Frenchtown Rural Fire District Director
Josh Hinrichs-127
Greg Teigen-53
Lolo
School District 7 Trustees
(elect two for 3-year term)
Jennifer Hickes-511
Brandon Naasz-442
Jennifer Schultz-432
Woodman School District 18 Trustee
(elect one for 3-year term)
Danica Nelson-46
Lindsey Oberquell-49
Woodman School District 18 building reserve levy, $25,000
For-64
Against-65
Lolo Community Council member
(elect two for 3-year term)
Josh Hampton-569
Marilyn Hatch-483
Warren Kingdon-334
Seeley Lake
School District 34 general fund levy, $42,687.54
For-452
Against-418
Rural Fire District Director
(elect two for 3-year term)
Connie Clark-409
Gary Albert Lewis-512
Alyssa L. McClean-311
Kristy Pohlman-393
Potomac
School District 11 Trustee
(elect one for 3-year term)
Kyle J. Kelley-215
Melissa Kirkham-77
School District 11 Trustee
(elect one for 1-year term)
Jayme Lynn Fairfield-210
Tom J. Petersen-85
Target Range
School District 23 Trustee
(elect two for 3-year term)
Thomas Buchholz-585
Katie Gonzalez-456
Martin J. Judnich-359
Sharon Sterbis-533
Flathead County
Bigfork School District Trustee
(elect one for 3-year term representing the elementary district)
John Michael Knopik-214
Christina Relyea-647
Ben Woods-706
Cayuse Prairie School District Trustee
(elect two for 3-year term)
Meghan Roe-308
Tyson Roe-290
Pavlo Shokur-151
Columbia Falls School District Trustee
(elect two for 3-year term)
Andrew Doyle-1,028
Wayne Jacobsmeyer-1,286
Michael Nicosia-1,114
Jill Rocksund-1,207
David Shaffer-481
Deer Park School District Trustee
(elect two for 3-year term)
Mickale Carter-162
Jeremy Grady-141
Andrew Kriss-136
Helena Flats School District Trustee
(elect two for 3-year term)
Lynsi DeWaard-103
Jessica Dyer-218
Kevin Fritz-255
Kila School District Trustee
(elect one for 3-year term)
Logan Bench-151
Taylor Butterfield-74
Chelcie Miller-29
Smith Valley School District Trustee
(elect two for 3-year term)
Heidi Burkhalter-235
Matthew Fehlman-33
Joshua Hunt-76
Jessica Micklewright-43
Jim Riley-188
Andy Scrima-108
Richard Sutton-146
Somers-Lakeside School District Trustee
(elect two for 3-year term)
John Hollensteiner-464
Kendall Massie-385
Tanner John Smith-575
Jesica Swanson-541
Swan River School District Trustee
(elect two for 3-year term)
Luke Adamson-110
Brianna Anderson-123
Kim Johnston-146
Sherianne Schow-88
West Valley School District Trustee
(elect two for 3-year term)
Justin Buls-415
Julie Gerrior-65
Chad Grace-354
Stafanie Hanson-163
Cory Hill-313
Chad Huff-173
Kristen Krueger-181
Whitefish School District Trustee
(elect two for 3-year term)
Quincy Bennetts-1,403
David Diehl-798
Leanette Kearns-850
Todd Lengacher-1,225
Emily Morrow-395
Lake County
Dayton School District 33 Trustee
(elect one for 3-year term)
Arnold Bjork-192
John Lyons-75
Ronan School District 30/1 Trustee
(elect one for 3-year term)
Tom Anderson-121
Theodore (Ted) Madden-67
Sanders County
Noxon School District 10 Trustee
(elect two for 3-year term)
Cassandra Hill-255
Colleen Hinds-140
Lars Swanson-254
Noxon Trustee
(elect one trustee for 3-year term and two trustees for 1-year term)
Norris Bryan (3-year)-218
Jason Colyer (1-year)-125
Bill Stevenson (1-year)-141
Plains School District 1
(elect two trustees for 3-year term)