School-funded Ag Center donates $20K worth of pork to Missoula Food Bank

Over much of the last week, local high school students and Missoula County Public Schools Ag Center staff have been busy processing nearly three tons of pork headed for the Missoula Food Bank, which will distribute it to the neediest people in the community.
They delivered the frozen, freshly-cut chops on a flatbed trailer on Friday, and they’ll deliver the sausages and other cuts in a different load. Overall, more than 5,000 pounds of freshly-frozen meat will go to low-income people who are living paycheck to paycheck during the ongoing pandemic-caused economic crisis.
“This amazing opportunity was made possible through a network of farmers, farm educators, and students who want to make sure that families have essential nutrition support during this global pandemic,” said Tom Andres, head of the MCPS Ag Center. “Our farm education program teaches students the full life cycle of producing, harvesting, and processing food."
The pork is worth roughly $20,000, according to Andres. A farmer in South Dakota had 30 pigs ready to go to a Smithfield meatpacking plant, but that facility was closed for three weeks in April due to a coronavirus outbreak and only resumed limited operations in May. Rather than let his pigs go to waste, the farmer began looking for meat processing facilities close to U.S. Interstate 90 and ended up on the phone with Andres.
“We’ve actually become good friends,” Andres said. "In this instance, our staff and students get the experience of being a part of another layer of the essential workforce keeping people fed during the pandemic.”
The farmer offered to donate the pigs, but Andres wanted to pay him a decent price for the pigs. So, the Ag Center’s staff was able to solicit about $5,000 worth of donations from the Big Sky DECA club along with the Missoula, Corvallis and Montana Future Farmers of America chapters.
“It was really easy to raise the money,” explained Kristy Rothe, an agricultural education teacher at the Ag Center. The Big Sky DECA club, for example, had a conference trip cancelled due to the pandemic so they chose to donate the travel funds. The South Dakota farmer paid a truck driver to deliver the pigs, and Ag Center staff and six local high school students slaughtered and processed the meat.
Kadin Kammerer, a junior at Big Sky High School, took part.
“I got involved just joining FFA,” he explained. “I wanted to do a market steer. So I just wanted to start this, and then they built the meat lab and I wanted to get involved and see where my food came from and just see the whole entire process from breeding to watching ‘em birth, watching ‘em grow up to seeing ‘em get cut up. I think it’s a wild process.”
Kammerer said working the “killing floor” is something that connects humans to the food they eat.
“It can be (difficult) at times, but them most of the time it goes pretty good and I like doing it,” he said. “It takes my time away from me. I’ve thought about getting my own slaughter company and doing it for just as a career and making extra money.”
The Missoula Agriculture Center is located near Big Sky High School and utilizes 100 acres of land to teach hands-on science and agriculture curriculum to roughly 300 students a year.
The facility was paid for in part by the 2020 Smart Schools Bond passed by county taxpayers, and also from hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and donations.
The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is the county’s primary resource for emergency food assistance. In 2019, the organization helped one in five people in Missoula County with basic food needs, and in the first three weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank helped more than 500 families who had never needed food bank assistance before. The donation will also help families as they transition to the summer months, according to Jamie Kocsondy, programs manager at the food bank.
“Our food bank sees a marked increase in the number of families with school-aged children each summer,” Kocsondy said. “This donation from MCPS and other partners will allow our food bank to distribute regionally-raised, locally-processed protein. It’s an incredible opportunity to partner with the MCPS Ag Center, and a model we hope to replicate in the future.”
