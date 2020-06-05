School-funded Ag Center donates $20K worth of pork to Missoula Food Bank

Kammerer said working the “killing floor” is something that connects humans to the food they eat.

“It can be (difficult) at times, but them most of the time it goes pretty good and I like doing it,” he said. “It takes my time away from me. I’ve thought about getting my own slaughter company and doing it for just as a career and making extra money.”

The Missoula Agriculture Center is located near Big Sky High School and utilizes 100 acres of land to teach hands-on science and agriculture curriculum to roughly 300 students a year.

The facility was paid for in part by the 2020 Smart Schools Bond passed by county taxpayers, and also from hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and donations.

The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is the county’s primary resource for emergency food assistance. In 2019, the organization helped one in five people in Missoula County with basic food needs, and in the first three weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank helped more than 500 families who had never needed food bank assistance before. The donation will also help families as they transition to the summer months, according to Jamie Kocsondy, programs manager at the food bank.

“Our food bank sees a marked increase in the number of families with school-aged children each summer,” Kocsondy said. “This donation from MCPS and other partners will allow our food bank to distribute regionally-raised, locally-processed protein. It’s an incredible opportunity to partner with the MCPS Ag Center, and a model we hope to replicate in the future.”

