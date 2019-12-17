Conflicts with grizzlies in the Pacific Northwest are here to stay, but managers will continue to balance socio-economic issues in a way that will sustain their populations, a scientist said Tuesday.
During the winter meeting of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) on Tuesday, Frank von Manen told about 50 people that the bear population is not in a crisis mode, and they’re working on ways to reduce conflicts and mortalities.
“We should expect conflict and mortality to stay,” said von Manen, a scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey. “It will not go away, because grizzly bears are too resourceful, and with all the challenges grizzly bear managers have, despite doing a great job, there will always be challenges.”
He added that despite two years of record-high mortalities for grizzlies in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, that population, as well as those in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, are not in crisis mode.
“They are biologically recovered and doing well. We’re not seeing biological mortalities that are unsustainable,” von Manen added. “We do see a key role for the IGBC and its partners and hopefully … we get something productive out of that effort.”
Although not all representatives from the various bear recovery areas gave numbers, 349 grizzlies died from 2009 to 2018 in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, according to Tricia O'Connor, the Bridger/Teton National Forest supervisor. Of those mortalities, 299 were human-caused, 26 were natural and 24 were undetermined.
But she was quick to add that the mortalities are below the threshold set in grizzly bear recovery plans, and that's at or below what they anticipated.
"They are inevitable, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't focus on (preventing) it," O'Connor said. "But we may have different goals depending on whether they're within the primary recovery area. … There are lots of things going on already, like information and education. But do we need to change that to focus on our priorities?"
The types of conflicts and the mortality of the grizzlies vary depending on the location in the state, but some generalities are consistent. Development of property, an influx of people into Montana, and a growing bear population spreading into areas they haven't existed in recent years are three reasons that grizzly and human conflicts — and at times, the ensuing bear mortality — will continue to be a challenge.
Other issues include attractants stored where grizzlies can easily access them and an increase in the number of people who are raising chickens, which are treats for bears. Also, more people are heading into the backcountry to hunt or recreate, and only a handful of people in the front country — where grizzlies are starting to roam — carry bear spray regularly.
You have free articles remaining.
Those issues are especially apparent in locations between the grizzly bear recovery areas, which generally include the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to the south; the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE) that includes lands in and around Glacier National Park; the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem in northwestern Montana and the nearby Selkirk Ecosystem.
"Connectivity is kind of happening; we just don't have genetic evidence yet," von Manen said. "The bears are not doing anything different but they are in different landscapes with different contexts."
Members of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, which is made up of a variety of state and federal agencies across Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Washington, recommended that the subcommittees for each of the ecosystems share notes about situations and solutions so they can coordinate strategies.
"It's great to take common areas and apply those across all the subcommittees, but we should keep the subcommittees groups together as well," said Jennifer Carpenter, a resource manager with Yellowstone National Park.
Martha Williams, director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, also explained that the reason Gov. Steve Bullock convened a new 18-member citizen advisory group in October to offer policy advice is based in part on the hope that grizzlies will be taken off of the federal list of threatened species and managed by states that have plans in place. That's similar to what was done after the gray wolf reintroduction.
"The state's doing that because it is in support of this committee, fully recognizing we all are in the long-term business of recovery, conservation and management of grizzly bears," Williams said. "Long-term conservation is required for the management of bears. This (governor's council) was to set up that discussion … and get guidance from the public for grizzly bear management in Montana."
Her comments came after a guest column in Sunday's Missoulian by Michael Jarnevic that called the governor's advisory board a "parochial approach to grizzlies" and an "ill-conceived publicity stunt." Jarnevic called for a federal grizzly bear protection act similar to that which protects bald and golden eagles.
Williams said the advisory group will help guide state policy in creating response and protocols in grizzly bear conflicts; transplant protocols; the role of hunting; and finding resources for long-term stability for grizzlies.
"Those are some areas we (the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee) have asked for help," Williams said. "We recognize the long-term business of recovering and conserving and managing bears are different across Montana. We are not in this alone and don't want to be in it alone and need to engage all of our constituents."