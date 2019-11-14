Palmer Mars Scott III announced Wednesday that he is running for the upcoming Montana Supreme Court associate justice position being vacated by Laurie McKinnon.
Scott owns a family law practice in Missoula, whose 39-year legal background also includes banking, insurance, personal injury, criminal defense and business law. He received his law degree from the University of Montana, and served with Sen. Max Baucus in Washington, D.C.
“I believe my varied legal experiences will bring the desired knowledge and skills to work with the justices on the Montana Supreme Court to analyze and render appropriate opinions that are consistent with Montana law and the values that we cherish in Montana,” Scott said in a news release.
Scott also is a retired naval intelligence officer, with deep roots in the Big Sky state that extend to his parents' homestead in eastern Montana in the 1920s. He is an Eagle Scout, an avid tennis player and is married to retired educator Elaine Scott. They have two sons who also are practicing attorneys.
You have free articles remaining.
Michael Black of Bozeman also has filed to serve on the seven-member court. The court is nonpartisan, and compensation is $149,681 annually.
John Schulte is a family law mediator who has known Scott for more than 30 years.
“He is always extremely well prepared and has a firm and quick grasp of the facts and issues,” Schulte said in the news release. “He understands the law and how to apply it. Most importantly, Mars has a special ability to know what is fair and equitable.”
The general election takes place Nov. 3, 2020.