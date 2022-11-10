SCOTUS hears oral arguments on Indian Child Welfare case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments for a case challenging the Indian Child Welfare Act, which dictates how Native children are placed in foster or adoptive homes.

Tribal experts, leaders and advocates said the case has huge implications for the future of federal Indian law and tribal sovereignty.

Known as ICWA, the law aims to protect Native children by giving their tribe and family opportunities to participate in adoption and foster-care decisions from which they may have previously been excluded. Enacted in 1978, ICWA came in response to decades of state child welfare and private adoption agencies separating Native children from their families.

According to ICWA, in the adoptive placement of a Native child, preference should be given to a member of the child’s extended family, other members of the child’s tribe or other Native families. If those options are not possible, the child can be placed with a non-Native agency.

In Brackeen v. Haaland, challengers to the law argue, among other things, that ICWA is unconstitutional because it discriminates based on race. Defendants disagree. They say the law is based on tribal citizenship, which is a political classification, not a race.

Plaintiffs in the case include Indiana, Louisiana and Texas along with seven individuals, including non-Native couples and Altagracia Socorro Hernandez, the mother of a Native American child who was ultimately adopted by one of the couples. Four tribes, the Cherokee Nation, Oneida Nation, Quinault Indian Nation and Morongo Band of Mission Indians, intervened as defendants with the federal government.

Political vs. racial classification

During oral arguments, ICWA challengers said that a classification becomes political, rather than racial, when it regulates the tribes’ sovereign interests. They argued that ICWA does not affect tribes’ ability to make or follow their own laws.

Native leaders, legal experts and advocates, however, have argued that ICWA directly impacts tribal sovereignty. Chrissi Nimmo, deputy attorney general for the Cherokee Nation, said ICWA has gained substantial support among hundreds of tribes nationwide because it helps preserve tribal sovereignty.

"Tribes face lots of issues, but one thing that we know is universally true is you don’t have a tribe if you don’t have tribal members,” she said.

ICWA defenders argued before the court that ICWA's preferences are based on political classification, not race. They said that ICWA operates on the basis of tribal citizenship, which is political, as children who are not members of federally recognized tribes are not eligible.

They argued that because ICWA excludes people who may have left a tribe and people who belong to state-recognized tribes, it is not race-based.

What did justices have to say?

Justice Neil Gorsuch pushed back on the idea that ICWA is race-based. He said tribes are included in the Constitution and treaties as separate sovereigns.

At one point, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said, “I don’t think we’d ever allow Congress to say white parents get a preference in white adoptions… How do we draw the line?”

Other justices tested the idea of political classification. If being eligible for ICWA is a political classification, they wondered if that implied that tribes are fungible, or interchangeable.

ICWA defenders said tribes are not fungible. While each tribe is unique, they said tribes have in common a political, government-to-government relationship with the U.S. government.

ICWA challengers repeatedly criticized the law’s third placement preference. According to ICWA, if the child cannot be placed with an extended family member or other members of their tribe, the third placement preference is that they would be placed with another Native family. Assuming tribes are not interchangeable, ICWA challengers argued that placing a Seminole child with a Cherokee family, for example, doesn’t make sense.

Defenders argued that a Native person can live on a reservation that is not their own and build community there. Defendants also said they were not aware of a case where a child of one tribal community was placed in a completely different one with no community. They said it would be “odd” to strike down ICWA based on a hypothetical that has not been applied.

Justice Samuel Alito said tribes are not monolithic. He said that before the arrival of Europeans, tribes were at war with each other and have distinct cultures. ICWA defenders said cultural differences are not the issue at hand and reiterated that the important similarity is that all federally recognized tribes share a special relationship with the government.

Several justices proposed hypothetical scenarios to ICWA defenders.

Some asked if Congress could give preference for COVID-19 vaccines to Native Americans, or whether that would be racial discrimination. Alito asked what happens if the child’s parents and child said they didn’t want to be treated as a tribal member under ICWA.

Kavanaugh said assuming tribal membership is a political classification, can Congress then mandate states to give preference in college admittance to Native Americans. Kavanaugh also proposed a hypothetical, saying a potential adoptive couple could be told they can’t adopt a Native child because “you’re the wrong race.”

ICWA defenders disputed this statement and clarified, “You’re told there is a political citizenship aspect to the determination.”

Defenders also argued that ICWA has built-in protections for the best interest of the child and has been called the “gold standard" for child welfare.

Tribal response

In partnership with the University of Montana Native American Law Student Association and Montana Bar Indian Law Section, the ACLU of Montana on Wednesday morning held a listening session, where students and members of the public could sit and listen to oral arguments together.

While the arguments began at 8 a.m. and snow flurries made driving difficult, about 60 people gathered at the University of Montana to hear the arguments.

Keegan Medrano, policy director of the ACLU of Montana, said it was “heartening and comforting” to see so many people attend the event.

“Sometimes when it comes to Indigenous issues, we feel like we’re alone,” he said. “It can feel like no one is talking about us or thinking about us.”

Medrano, who is Mvskoke, said some of the justices' questions revealed “anti-Indigeneity” and exposed “the harmful narratives we're up against.”

“I think many of the justices have a complete lack of understanding of our nation's history, of federal Indian law and policy and certainly of our tribal nations' communally, relational way of being, our kinship and family models, our cultural and spiritual practices and the importance of youth within our communities,” he said.

Alito’s comment about tribal nations warring before European contact was criticized by many. Medrano called Alito's assertion “egregious and insidious.”

“As Indigenous people within these lands, we share a collective story of genocide, oppression, and policing, and we share a desire for every tribal nation to exist into the far future," he said.

University of Montana law professor Kekek Stark, Turtle Mountain Ojibwe, commented on the ICWA challengers' opposition to the law's third placement recommendation.

"You may be of a different tribe, but some connection to Indian people and Indian things is better than no connection at all," he said, adding that no matter what age a Native child is adopted, they will grow up wanting to learn about their identity.

Stark also noted that ICWA protects Native people from systemic failures that make it harder for them to adopt children.

“Who can get a foster care license?” he said. “What if someone was arrested because our criminal justice system is broken? … You can’t pass a home visit because those systems of oppression still exist. Why do we need these alternatives? Because parts of the system that are broken need to be dismantled.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., Morongo Band of Mission Indians Chairman Charles Martin, Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill and Quinault Indian Nation President Guy Capoeman issued a joint statement in support of ICWA after oral arguments were made.

“The justices are now faced with a stark choice: on siding with the U.S. Constitution and centuries of precedent, or with a political campaign that would reduce tribal sovereignty and create instability throughout the U.S., in areas ranging from criminal justice to child welfare,” they said.

They wrote they “look forward to seeing ICWA once again upheld.”

“To do otherwise would be a devastating blow to not only Native children and the rights of tribes, but to principles in place dating back to the United States’ founding. We look forward to seeing ICWA once again upheld,” they said.

The case is under advisement, and the Supreme Court plans to issue an opinion before July 1, 2023.