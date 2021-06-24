Sculpture in the Wild will grow again

O’Dwyer said the artists visit the site and talk potential materials before developing their proposals, so it’s too early to share their plans. They’re asked to respond to either the environmental or industrial heritage of area — which is why wood and metal are dominant materials through the park, and often many of the guests are environmental-based artists already.

Korth is the 2021 emerging artist — she’ll be painting a large mural on the side of a storage container that’s kept on site, with inspiration from the birdlife in the valley.

Aaberg will visit the site for a week (he’s already been there multiple times) to develop new work, potentially including electronics and sound recordings. He’ll return in 2022 to perform a concert of the original material.

This is also the largest number of concerts they’ve ever had. They’re planned for the tepee burner that’s been modified into an event space. There are large openings on either side so people can sit outside the structure, too, and it has strong acoustics, O’Dwyer said. The educational programs will resume, depending on the schools.

Go to sculptureinthewild.com/events-2021.html to see the line-up or the listings in this issue.

