Missoula authorities are still searching for a missing teenager who was last seen nearly a week ago.

Joseph Thompson was last seen on April 11 about 4 to 5 miles up Southside Road in Missoula County, according to the Missoula County Sheriff’s office.

Thompson is roughly 6 feet tall, 140 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair. "Joseph was last seen wearing an orange/red Aunt Jemima sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Vans high top shoes," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office released updated information on Monday saying they are using “all available resources” to find Thompson, and they are investigating everything that happened up until he was reported missing. Missoula County Search and Rescue, along with Two Bear Air, extensively searched for the 18-year-old over the weekend using drones, ATVs and UTVs, a canine unit and several people on foot.

Search and Rescue is still looking for him in the greater Southside Road area.

The sheriff’s office is asking people who are looking for Thompson to be extremely cautious and to not disturb any evidence that could lead to Thompson’s whereabouts.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 406-258-4810.