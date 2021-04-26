Search for missing 3-year-old girl now a recovery effort

Search efforts for a missing 3-year-old Native American girl have been shifted to recovery efforts.

Arden Pepion has been missing since Thursday evening. She was last seen on April 22 at about 7 p.m. in the surrounding areas of Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The search has been moved to a recovery mission because of the duration of days she’s been missing and the weather conditions, said Katie Runningwolf, a dispatcher with Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

Because it is now a recovery effort, no community volunteers are involved and only law enforcement and trained personnel are looking for Pepion, Runningwolf said. At this time, law enforcement believes what happened to Pepion was an accident, and there is no foul play suspected.

Pepion is about 3 feet tall and 31 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair. She was wearing a purple jacket with a unicorn design on the front, a gray sweater, black leggings and black boots.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-845-8710 or 911.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.