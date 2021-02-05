Search on for missing Missoula woman

A 17-year-old girl went missing Thursday morning and may be traveling with an older man, according to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the Missoula Children’s Theater where she was waiting to catch the bus for work. She did not report for work and did not come home later that evening, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Dashnaw-Wisherd may be with 43-year-old Jeremy Peterson, who she “has been possibly attempting to date,” according to the news release.

Dashnaw-Wisherd is white, 5-foot-2, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Peterson is white, 6-foot-3, 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement believe the pair may be traveling in Peterson’s white 2001 Ford Windstar van, Montana plate 7-84966C. Peterson does not have a permanent residence and lives out of his van. The two may still be in Missoula, but Peterson also has ties in Kalispell, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the location of Dashnaw-Wisherd or Peterson can call 9-1-1 or the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 258-4810.

