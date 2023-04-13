A search and rescue team is looking for a missing 18-year-old out of Missoula.

Joseph Thompson was last seen on Tuesday around 4 a.m. about 4 to 5 miles up Southside Road in Missoula County, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Thompson is roughly 6 feet tall, 140 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

"Joseph was last seen wearing an orange/red Aunt Jemima sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Vans high top shoes," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

As of Thursday morning, Two Bear Air is assisting the sheriff's office in their search efforts at Southside Road. Detectives are investigating the case. Anyone with further information, please call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 406-258-4810.