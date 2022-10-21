Search underway for new UM student advocacy center director

The University of Montana’s search for a new Student Advocacy Resource Center (SARC) director is underway after the current director announced she was leaving this month.

SARC’s current director Jen Euell was named the new executive director of the YWCA Missoula earlier in October, leaving the SARC director position open. The resource center provides the UM community with services for survivors of sexual assault, relationship violence, bullying, intimidation, or discrimination, according to the center’s website.

Associate Vice Provost for Student Success Brian Reed said in an email they’re looking for someone with a deep knowledge of trends concerning relationship and gender-based violence prevention.

“Moreover, someone who has experience supporting survivors of sexual misconduct in a program or agency setting,” he added.

A committee of UM students and staff whose work overlaps directly with SARC has the job of finding the new director, Reed explained.

“As part of the finalists interview process, each candidate will meet with a broader cross-section of campus partners — faculty, students, and staff,” Reed said. “The final decision rests with Vice Provost for Student Success, Leslie Webb.”

Reed said the SARC director’s role is critically important at the university.

“Women 18-24 in college are at an elevated risk of experiencing sexual violence compared to women 18-24 years old overall,” he said.

When asked if they’re looking to hire someone from the Montana University System, Reed said the job will be advertised both locally and nationally.

Euell oversees all the services provided at SARC along with several staff. SARC’s services are two-prong — they address responses to harassment and violence as well as ways to prevent discrimination and abuse.

Bystander and healthy relationship trainings are included in prevention efforts, as well as events for domestic violence and sexual assault awareness months.

“From a prevention perspective, our role is to at least ensure every student that comes on campus has some basic training and sense of what it means to be a community member,” Euell said. “Under a culture of respect that we’re building here at the University of Montana.”

SARC aims to provide a basic understanding for every UM community member of what sexual violence looks like and how to intervene if it’s suspected, she explained.

If a survivor chooses to report abuse, SARC also helps facilitate that with investigative agencies to university or city police.

Euell procured a large federal grant this month to continue SARC’s sexual assault and domestic violence prevention work.

The director position oversees other SARC staff positions, including clinical intern positions held by graduate students. Euell said she sees SARC as a training clinic for students interested in pursuing that field of work themselves.

Euell lauded her team’s work with creating a supportive work environment over the last few years and hopes to see that carried forward.

“One of the key pieces I’ve been working towards since I started is creating a team that has support,” she said. “What I’ve been trying to do under my leadership is create more capacity and create the ability for a team to be strong enough that any one person can take a break and take time to care for themselves and the work continues seamlessly.”

Euell pointed to the intensive nature of the work SARC staff does, and said as director she’s tried to create an environment where staff feel supported.

Euell is set to start her new YWCA job in January. The YWCA and SARC work together in many of the same spaces in Missoula, so it’s likely Euell will be working with the new SARC leader from time to time.