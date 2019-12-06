Flathead County is urging residents to get vaccinated against the flu, citing the county's seven reports of confirmed influenza cases (four influenza type A and three influenza type B) as of Nov. 17.
“Influenza is a serious illness because it can spread quickly and can cause severe outcomes in the high-risk population. This is why we encourage everyone to get their flu vaccination to protect yourself and others. If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to get vaccinated," said Hillary Hanson, health officer.
Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. Influenza vaccination is the best way to prevent getting the flu, but it takes up to two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu. Vaccination to prevent influenza is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza, including: people 65 years and older, children younger than 5, but especially younger than 2 years old, people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma and COPD, diabetes (both Type 1 and 2), heart disease, neurological conditions, and certain other health conditions, and pregnant women.
Symptoms of the flu may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, headaches, and extreme tiredness. Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, although this is more common in children. People usually become ill one to three days after being infected. Complications can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration, and a worsening of other chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, asthma, and congestive heart failure.
Other ways to prevent transmitting flu include: covering a cough, frequent hand washing, and staying home when ill. Influenza virus usually spreads person to person by coughing or sneezing. It is also possible to become infected by touching something with flu virus on it, and then touching the mouth, nose, or possibly eyes. Most adults are infectious one day before they have symptoms and up to five to seven days after becoming sick.
For any additional information, visit flatheadhealth.org.