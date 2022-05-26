Second complaint filed against Clinton pastor; Missoula realtors ethics hearing set for July

A Clinton pastor and Realtor accused of hate speech over homophobic remarks faces a second ethics grievance, this time filed by a fellow Realtor who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The new ethics complaint says the pastor's actions create an environment where the complainant doesn't feel welcome to do business. MOR's ethics hearing proceedings are confidential, and the names of ethics violations complainants are not disclosed.

Its filing prompted Clinton Community Church Pastor Brandon Huber to file his own legal complaint in Missoula County District Court on Wednesday.

This subsequent filing comes on the heels of a Missoula County District Court judge dismissing Huber’s suit last month.

Last fall, Huber accused the Missoula Organization of Realtors and National Association of Realtors of discriminating against him for requiring that he undergo an ethics hearing process following an initial ethics complaint over alleged anti-LGBTQ+ actions he made in the Clinton church. Huber is currently a part-time Realtor at Windermere Real Estate in Missoula.

The initial ethics complaint that prompted Huber's lawsuit said he violated MOR's hate-speech policy when he pulled out of a lunch program partnership with the Missoula Food Bank over their use of LGBTQ+ inserts, saying they were “contrary to the church’s teachings.” A third party made a complaint to MOR, triggering the administrative process of an ethics hearing.

Huber filed suit against the real estate associations in November.

Judge Jason Marks said Huber needed to go through the MOR administrative process of an ethics hearing before the case could ripen into a lawsuit. Since then, MOR has set an ethics hearing date for July 19 to address both ethics complaints filed against Huber.

The new ethics grievance, filed on April 28, the day after the judge dismissed Huber's case, again alleges Huber violated MOR's hate speech rules. It was filed by fellow Realtor who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community. It points to last November, when Huber participated in a rally at his church in Clinton that took aim at “the LGBTQ agenda.”

It specifically calls out Huber promoting the event on his Facebook page. Huber's post includes a flyer that reads "JD Hall will expose the LGBTQ agenda that controls our lives and kills our liberty."

“This harassing and hateful language makes (the complainant) feel both as an LGBTQ+ individual and as a Realtor, that I, or my clients would not be welcome to do business with Brandon,” the April 28 ethics grievance filing reads.

Huber spoke at the November rally, which was part of the “God, Country, Family Tour."

“We never took food away from gay children,” Huber said at the event. "If children decided to not come down that was because the parents would not allow them to. It wasn’t because the church refused them."

He estimated the church served roughly 600 lunches from early July to Aug. 20 through its new program. He added that they never asked if a child was gay or what their familial status was.

Pastor Jordan “JD” Hall, who founded the Montana Daily Gazette, state Sen. Theresa Manzella (R-Hamilton), congressional candidate Al Olszewski, Leah Southwell of the John Birch Society and others were in attendance.

Manzella took aim at “alternative LGBTQ lifestyles” and claimed that the LGBTQ+ community is trying to recruit young people. However, she encouraged those in attendance to approach the topic with “compassion and conviction.”

“We’re not here to whine or complain about this silly ethics complaint and the thoughts about persecution because that is nothing as compared to what Christ went through for us … We’re here to celebrate,” Manzella said. “We’re here to celebrate Brandon Huber and his stand for God and godliness.”

Manzella went on to say that members of the LGBTQ+ community like to “play the protected class card,” because queer couples in general have expressed that they’re scared to walk down the street holding hands in fear of possible violence against them for their sexuality.

“I've got to tell you, I think those are normal consequences associated with the choices they made,” Manzella said.

Throughout the process, Huber and his attorney have maintained these ethics complaints launch Huber into an unfair disciplinary process that targets his faith.

Huber’s new court filing once again argues that this places the pastor in a position of having “defend himself against this most recent, bigoted, anti-Christian complaint.” Huber is forced to expend more of his time and money to defending himself against the accusation, the second complaint reads.

At the April 27 court hearing, Huber's attorney Matthew Monforton warned that Huber would likely face additional ethics complaints if the suit were to be dismissed.

"The Missoula district court has already ruled in this matter," MOR Chief Executive Officer Jim Bachand said in a statement to the Missoulian. "As was previously determined in this case, the allegations brought by Mr. Huber are premature and that fact remains true here."

He noted Huber remains a member of MOR, NAR and still has full access to multiple listing services.

"(MOR and NAR) have a deep commitment to non-discrimination, and we take any alleged violation of the code of ethics very seriously and remain steadfast in our obligations to ensure due process in the conduct of hearings to enforce the code of ethics," he added.

