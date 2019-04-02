The Missoula Fire Department rescued one man from the Clark Fork River Monday night near Burton Street.
Shortly after the search for a second person was called off, MFD said the second person, also a man, was accounted for and had not fallen in the river as reported.
"Everyone is safe and accounted for," MFD Assistant Chief Gordy Hughes said Tuesday morning.
Capt. Bill Bennett said Monday night MFD was dispatched to the river for a possible rescue at approximately 8 p.m. One man was pulled from the river about 15 minutes later and transported to the hospital, he said.
After search crews and a Lifeflight helicopter panned the riverbanks, MFD called the search off until better conditions provided more light. The second man was located sometime after 10 p.m.