The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is accepting applications for a one-time second round of Preserving Missoula County History Grants. This program is open to all Missoula County non-profit organizations involved in historic preservation and interpretation projects in Missoula County. Missoula voters made funding these grants possible when they approved the 2-mill levy for the Historical Museum in 2002.
A total of $5,000 is available for one-time projects with a demonstrable long-term impact for local history; individual projects are limited to a maximum grant of $5,000. Capital Improvement funds are available for projects such as structural improvement, structure and site restoration, physical access (ADA), interpretive facilities and collections, and adaptation to meet health and safety requirements.
Interpretation funds are available for contributions to local history in the areas of site investigation and interpretation, long-term exhibits and publications. The primary emphasis must be on the demonstrable long-term impact of the project on the preservation, interpretation, dissemination and/or enhancement of local history. The grants may not be used for routine maintenance, programs, publicity, general operations, personnel, or personal research, and they must be related to the mission of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula — the preservation and interpretation of Missoula County history, the military history of Fort Missoula, and the history of the timber industry in western Montana.
For details and applications contact Matt Lautzenheiser, Executive Director, Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 3400 Captain Rawn Way, Missoula, MT, 59804; 258-3471 or at mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us. Application deadline is Oct. 15, 2019 (earlier submission is recommended).