'Second to none': Blakely to be next Hellgate Elementary superintendent

After six years of working with Hellgate Elementary, assistant superintendent Molly Blakely is stepping up to the role of superintendent.

Blakely, who has an impressive career with expertise in instruction and curriculum, will take the reins from current superintendent Doug Reisig, who called it a career after 46 years in education – 22 of which were spent as superintendent of Hellgate Elementary.

Prior to working at Hellgate, Blakely was an education consultant for 15 years where she worked with hundreds of school districts across the country. She departed that career after Reisig contacted her about applying for a new role at Hellgate Elementary as a curriculum coordinator and instructional coach.

“Her expertise and her knowledge of instruction, curriculum, (and) assessment is second to none,” Reisig said. "For us to be able to get someone of her quality wanting to work with exclusively with Hellgate Elementary was a huge feather in our cap."

Blakely’s work with the district proved to be hugely beneficial for teachers as well as students, and the results spoke for themselves with improvements to statewide testing scores, Reisig said.

This school year, she began her role as assistant superintendent, where she also oversees the special education department.

After Reisig made the decision to retire, he asked Blakely to consider applying. In their initial conversations she felt content in her current role and wasn’t interested in being superintendent.

“And I just kept talking to her about how much more that she could provide our district, how much more she had to offer, not only in what she was doing in the curriculum world and in the instructional world but just as the spokesman of Hellgate Elementary, working in partnership with administrators and teachers and board members,” Reisig said.

Eventually, Blakely came around and decided to apply.

“What I decided was 'why not throw my name in the hat?'” Blakely said. "What I thought was all I can do is try my best."

Reisig is confident Blakely’s leadership will be a good fit for the district, noting her compassion, empathy and how perceptive she is to the needs of teachers, students and parents.

“I also think – and this isn’t a bad thing – I think she’s tough,” Reisig said. "I think that she will continue to support Hellgate Elementary on its road to academic excellence and she won’t let a whole lot of things stand in her way to making sure that we provide the maximum opportunities for our kids."

When Blakely is at the helm next school year there will be 14 new teachers working at the district – the most new hires the district has ever seen.

Working with new teachers is also a specialty of hers. She works closely with the new-teacher mentoring program at Hellgate and was an adjunct professor at the University of Montana’s Phyllis J. Washington College of Education for 18 years.

As a professor, she taught classes for students in the first year of the education program at UM. Blakely will retire from her position at UM at the end of this semester in order to focus on her new duties full-time.

“I think working with university students who are just learning to be teachers, they have such great ideas and they’re so bright-eyed and so excited about embarking on their new career," Blakely said. “I think it’s important that we all keep that perspective. And I think our teachers at Hellgate keep that perspective.”

As new housing developments continue to pop up around the Missoula area, Blakely is ready to address growth within the district.

The district’s campus covers 42 acres and has plenty of room for new buildings if needed, she said.

“We have a population that’s more diverse than ever before and we really need to make sure that we’re meeting the needs of all of our students,” Blakely said.

Ultimately, Blakely is excited to continue her work with the Hellgate Elementary district.

“We have incredible teachers that are so dedicated to teaching students, to bring joy to their classrooms every day,” Blakely said. “It’s just a joy to work here and to work with everyone who is here. There’s something good in every day.”

