Secretary of Interior signs CSKT Water Rights Compact

The decades-long effort to finalize the Confederated Salish and Kootenai-Montana Water Compact concluded on Friday with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signing the deal.
“Our elders continually remind us to protect our water, and this day marks the beginning of the water compact implementation that will protect the water for all generations to come,” CSKT Chairwoman Shelly Fyant said on Friday. “The many people who worked on this, especially those who are no longer with us, I’d like to honor them for their efforts allowing us to reach this point. They were all instrumental in realizing this long-awaited vision.”
The compact and accompanying Montana Water Rights Protection Act passed by Congress last December authorize $1.9 billion to improve water services on the Flathead Indian Reservation. That work includes rehabilitating the century-old Flathead Irrigation Project along with improving community water and wastewater facilities.
The compact settles long-running disputes between CSKT and non-tribal residents within the Flathead Indian Reservation who claimed their water rights weren’t subject to tribal ownership. Tribal attorneys countered that the federal treaty establishing the reservation gave CSKT extensive priority rights to waters both in and outside the reservation.
Without a compact, CSKT had formal claims to 10,109 water rights throughout Montana. The compact extinguishes most of those claims, in return for 211 on-reservation water rights, 10 off-reservation rights, and co-ownership of 87 existing instream, in-lake or storage rights held by Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The in-reservation rights include claims on Hungry Horse Reservoir, high mountain lakes, wetlands and the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project. It also creates an administrative process to settle more than 1,000 non-tribal on-reservation groundwater certificates.
“Water is a sacred resource, and water rights are crucial to ensuring the health, safety and empowerment of Tribal communities,” Haaland said in an email statement on Friday. “The Department is committed to upholding our trust responsibilities and delivering long-promised water resources to Tribes, certainty to all their non-Indian neighbors, and a solid foundation for future economic development for entire communities dependent on common water resources.”
With the compact in place, CSKT will create a Flathead Reservation Water Management Board administering all water use issues on the reservation, according to CSKT spokesman Robert McDonald. The board will govern all water rights within the reservation, including tribal, state and federal claims and the permitting of new uses. It will also cover changes of existing uses and all aspects of enforcement and engineering of water rights on the reservation.
Gov. Greg Gianforte endorsed the decision on Friday.
“With the compact formally executed and with the Montana Water Rights Protection Act enacted into law, farmers, ranchers, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, and all Montana water users will have the certainty they need about the use of one of our most precious resources, water,” Gianforte said in an email statement. “I am grateful for the leadership of Chairwoman Fyant, state legislators, and members of our federal delegation in Washington, D.C. for making the compact and the settlement a reality.”