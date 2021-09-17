Secretary of Interior signs CSKT Water Rights Compact

The decades-long effort to finalize the Confederated Salish and Kootenai-Montana Water Compact concluded on Friday with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signing the deal.

“Our elders continually remind us to protect our water, and this day marks the beginning of the water compact implementation that will protect the water for all generations to come,” CSKT Chairwoman Shelly Fyant said on Friday. “The many people who worked on this, especially those who are no longer with us, I’d like to honor them for their efforts allowing us to reach this point. They were all instrumental in realizing this long-awaited vision.”

The compact and accompanying Montana Water Rights Protection Act passed by Congress last December authorize $1.9 billion to improve water services on the Flathead Indian Reservation. That work includes rehabilitating the century-old Flathead Irrigation Project along with improving community water and wastewater facilities.

The compact settles long-running disputes between CSKT and non-tribal residents within the Flathead Indian Reservation who claimed their water rights weren’t subject to tribal ownership. Tribal attorneys countered that the federal treaty establishing the reservation gave CSKT extensive priority rights to waters both in and outside the reservation.

