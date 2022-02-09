Secretary of the Army appoints new civilian aide from Missoula

A Missoula woman has been promoted as a new civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army.

Julie Vacura was appointed to the position during a ceremony on Feb. 8 at the Pentagon, according to a news release. She was sworn in by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth.

"I am truly honored and excited to be selected by Secretary Wormuth to serve as the CASA for Montana, and I thank the leadership of the Montana National Guard for their confidence,” Vacura said.

In her new role, Vacura will promote positive relations between the Army and the public, advise the secretary, support the Army workforce and assist with recruiting as well as transitions out of the military, the news release said.

“You are an ambassador of the Army, and an important resource for me and the entire Army team,” said Wormuth during the ceremony. “You know firsthand what is resonating in your community and where we need to put forth additional effort. Your service and dedication is greatly valued and helps us to be Army Strong.”

Civilian aides exist in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories to provide a vital link between the Army and communities they serve.

After 33 years of service, including two Middle East tours as a medical evacuation pilot, Vacura recently retired as a chief warrant officer 5 from the Montana Army National Guard.

In her civilian life, Vacura has spent her career working with kids as a junior and senior high school math teacher, as well as at the Montana Youth Challenge Academy. She remains an educator in suicide prevention, working with the National Guard and larger Missoula community. She's been a mentor for the Missoula Veterans Treatment Court and is involved with her local parish and the Helena Catholic Diocese.

