The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival continues on Thursday, Feb. 21, with screenings, pitch sessions and more.
Films
Films at the Wilma, Elks Lodge and MCT, beginning at 1 p.m.
Pitch Day at DocShop! Big Sky pitch from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. If/ThenTribeca shorts pitch 3-5 p.m. Watch filmmakers pitch industry funders on works-in-progress, and vie for a $25,000 prize for the Tribeca shorts pitch. Spectator friendly and free to the public. UC Theater at University of Montana campus.
Shorts galore: Four blocks of short films screening today, at the Wilma (Montana State University MFA shorts 1 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.) Elks Lodge (5 p.m.) and Schoolhouse Docs, featuring short films curated for a younger audience. (MCT, 4 p.m.).
"The Candidates" — For the past two decades, students at a high school in Queens, New York, have been simulating real elections in real time. This film dives deep in to the halls during the months leading up to the 2016 election, turning a mirror to the adult world and reality on its head. Wilma, 6 p.m.
"El Cuarto Reino" — In a redemption center on the outskirts of New York, undocumented immigrants and underdogs have a shared disappointment in the American dream. Responding to this false promise, Anna, Walter, Eugene Pierre and René will find, in each others’ company, answers to cosmic mysteries and existential questions that make us all human. Dreams don’t die if the journey continues, regardless of origins and destinations. MCT, 6:15 p.m.
"Beloved" — The story of an 80-year-old woman who lives alone in the mountains of Iraq, tending stock and weathering the seasons. A poetic depiction of a woman of strength and resilience. Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
"Blowin’ Up" — Working within a broken criminal justice system, a team of rebel heroines work to change the way women arrested for prostitution are prosecuted. With intimate camera work that lingers on details and brings a Queens criminal courtroom to life, the film celebrates acts of steadfast defiance, even as it reveals the hurdles these women must face. MCT, 8:45 p.m.
Filmmaker in attendance
Q&A following film screening
Montana State University MFA shorts — all filmmakers will be present. Wilma, 1 p.m.
"Share" — Ellie Wen, director. "I Am Still Here" — Cynthia Matty-Huber, director. "El Desierto" — Carly Jakins and Jared Jakins, co-directors. "The Blessed Assurance" — Sarah Cannon, editor. Shorts block, Wilma, 3:30 p.m.
"In The Dark Room" — Luigi Abanto, director. Uniontown — Fraser Jones, director. "Welcome to Harmondsworth" — Felix Bazalgette and Toby Bull, co-directors. "Give" — David de Rozas, director. "Being 97" — Andrew Hasse, director. Elks Lodge, 5 p.m.
"The Candidates" — Alexandra Stergiou and Lexi Henigman, co-directors. "The Driver’s Seat (Days of Black and Yellow)" Willie Miesmer, director. Wilma, 6 p.m.
"El Cuarto Reino" — Alex Lora, director. MCT, 6:15 p.m.
"Valley of the Rulers" — Efim Graboy, director. Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
Events
Pitch Day at DocShop: 9-5 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Festival headquarters at MCT, 200 N. Adams St. Full schedule of films and DocShop events: bigskyfilmfest.org.