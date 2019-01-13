Try 1 month for 99¢
Seeley Lake Community Council

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: Seeley Lake Community Hall, 3248 MT Highway 83, Seeley Lake.

Agenda: forum on the building code and permitting process. 

***

Bonner Milltown Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Hellgate Lions Park Barn, 1305 Haaglund Drive. 

Agenda: discussion of a potential Bonner/Milltown area community center.

***

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: School District No. 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.

Agenda: K-8 School Facility Enhancement project update; Writing Coaches of Montana; 2019/2020 calendar; challenge to educational and library materials; Middle School Master schedule; student transportation contract discussions; superintendent evaluation process.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.

***

Transportation Policy Coordination Committee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Downtown Business Improvement District Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Misssla Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.

***

Public Art Committee

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Schools' Board of Trustees

special meeting/work session

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.

***

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: 323 W. Alder St.

Agenda: Stewardship Award nominations; New Meadows Park: approval of Trails Bond funding for New Meadows; recommend approval to submit Recreational Trails Program application to Montana State Parks; recommend approval to spend $3,500 for site survey of New Meadows Park.

***

Missoula City-County Health Board

When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.

 ***

Downtown Master Plan Work-in-Progress 

presentation

When: 4 p.m. Friday.

Where: The Wilma.

Agenda: Dover, Kohl & Partners Town Planning will present work completed so far on the Downtown Master Plan.

