Seeley Lake Community Council
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: Seeley Lake Community Hall, 3248 MT Highway 83, Seeley Lake.
Agenda: forum on the building code and permitting process.
***
Bonner Milltown Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Hellgate Lions Park Barn, 1305 Haaglund Drive.
Agenda: discussion of a potential Bonner/Milltown area community center.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: School District No. 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.
Agenda: K-8 School Facility Enhancement project update; Writing Coaches of Montana; 2019/2020 calendar; challenge to educational and library materials; Middle School Master schedule; student transportation contract discussions; superintendent evaluation process.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.
***
Transportation Policy Coordination Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Downtown Business Improvement District Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Misssla Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.
***
Public Art Committee
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Schools' Board of Trustees
special meeting/work session
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.
***
Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: 323 W. Alder St.
Agenda: Stewardship Award nominations; New Meadows Park: approval of Trails Bond funding for New Meadows; recommend approval to submit Recreational Trails Program application to Montana State Parks; recommend approval to spend $3,500 for site survey of New Meadows Park.
***
Missoula City-County Health Board
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.
***
Downtown Master Plan Work-in-Progress
presentation
When: 4 p.m. Friday.
Where: The Wilma.
Agenda: Dover, Kohl & Partners Town Planning will present work completed so far on the Downtown Master Plan.