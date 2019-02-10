Try 1 month for 99¢
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Seeley Lake Community Council

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.

Agenda: Christopher T. Migliaccio, Research Assistant Professor at UM will talk about wildfires and their consequences; Max Rebholz, Wildfire Preparedness Coordinator for Missoula County will talk about some of the programs and events that are occurring throughout the county; Vince Chappell, Seeley Lake Water District Manager, will talk about the water supply situation in Seeley Lake; Quinn Carver, Acting Seeley Lake Forest Service Ranger, will give an update on recent Forest Service activities.

***

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.

Agenda: Hellgate Elementary K-8 School Facility Enhancement Project update; important kindergarten dates. 

***

Bonner Milltown Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Hellgate Lons Park Barn, 1305 Haaglund Drive.

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106

*** 

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda:  

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

*** 

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Rural Fire District

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.

Agenda: Resolution 19-1 – Equipment Surplus Sale; first quarter budget vs actual for FY 18/19; annexation for 16702 Painted Sky Court; annexation for 2463 Larch Camp Road.

***

Target Range Sewer and Water District

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Target Range School library, 4095 South Ave. W.

***

Open Space Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

