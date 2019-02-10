Seeley Lake Community Council
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.
Agenda: Christopher T. Migliaccio, Research Assistant Professor at UM will talk about wildfires and their consequences; Max Rebholz, Wildfire Preparedness Coordinator for Missoula County will talk about some of the programs and events that are occurring throughout the county; Vince Chappell, Seeley Lake Water District Manager, will talk about the water supply situation in Seeley Lake; Quinn Carver, Acting Seeley Lake Forest Service Ranger, will give an update on recent Forest Service activities.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.
Agenda: Hellgate Elementary K-8 School Facility Enhancement Project update; important kindergarten dates.
***
Bonner Milltown Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Hellgate Lons Park Barn, 1305 Haaglund Drive.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda:
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Historic Preservation Commission
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
Agenda: Resolution 19-1 – Equipment Surplus Sale; first quarter budget vs actual for FY 18/19; annexation for 16702 Painted Sky Court; annexation for 2463 Larch Camp Road.
***
Target Range Sewer and Water District
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Target Range School library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Open Space Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.