Seeley Lake lodge hosts "Ice Off" lottery challenge

If you've got $10 and a propensity for accurate predictions, there's a new way to make some money while boosting Seeley Lake's economy.

The Tamaracks Resort is hosting its first Ice Off challenge, in which people can bet at least $10 on which hour of which day they think the last of the ice on Seeley Lake will melt. The winner will get half of the jackpot, with the other half being donated to the Alpine Artisans arts nonprofit to help fund an unscheduled event after the coronavirus pandemic winds down.

With the ice on the north end of the lake being the last to go, Tamaracks Resort has a live webcam trained on that portion of the lake, which will act as the official judge.

Resort owner Jessica Kimmel said she had been working for a couple of years to get the live webcam feed up and running, and last year, once it was up, the webcam had more than 4.5 million hits.

She said that while she knows everyone is struggling financially right now, she looks forward to one lucky winner having some of their financial burden lifted with the jackpot. Entries are due Sunday.