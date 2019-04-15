A 37-year-old Seeley Lake man is being held in Missoula County jail on $50,000 bond after police investigated allegations that he raped and sexually abused a 15-year-old girl.
Roy William Wickum faces sexual assault and sexual intercourse without consent charges filed in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday.
In March, the girl told sheriff's deputies Wickum had groped and assaulted her several times over the course of the month, and that several other incidents had taken place, including multiple rapes, between May and August in 2018. The girl told authorities he would give her alcohol before having sex with her.
In an April 12 interview with a Missoula County Sheriff's detective, Wickum reportedly admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the girl at his home. Wickum said he knew the assaults were wrong, charging documents state.
Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal set Wickum's bond at $50,000 at his initial appearance on Monday. If convicted, Wickum could be sentenced to as many as 100 years or life on each charge.
His next court hearing is set for April 25.