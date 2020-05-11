Seeley Lake real estate broker in social media firestorm says he was hacked

Arbery's killing may be, at this moment, the only story in the news cycle that has transcended the coronavirus pandemic. Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were arrested on May 7, 10 weeks after Arbery's death and only after video of the shooting leaked to the public, spurring Georgia's state law enforcement to get involved. Georgia authorities have called on federal investigators to probe the shooting's handling while protesters fight against injustice.

Wetherell said he was working on Saturday when his Facebook messenger app started exploding. Comments rushed into his personal page, his business page and toward anyone else with whom he is connected online. He posted a response denying any ties to the Facebook post, and said he received several hundred comments, many of them threatening him, he said, with a number of other comments directed at his child and fiancee.

"I never dreamed that something like this could happen," he said.

Wade McLure, a former employee at Clearwater Montana Properties, told the Missoulian Monday he never heard Wetherell make any racist statements in their few interactions.