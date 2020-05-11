Seeley Lake real estate broker in social media firestorm says he was hacked

A Seeley Lake real estate broker is at the center of a social media firestorm over a Facebook post that appeared to threaten violence in a private group centered on the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in February.
An apparent screenshot of the post emerged on other social media platforms over the weekend. The user, with the name and profile picture of Kevin Wetherell, had posted in the group titled "Justice For Gregory and Travis McMichael," the two white men arrested last week on suspicion of murdering Arbery, a black jogger. This particular post in the group featured a photo of a short-barreled shotgun beneath the caption, "Stay out of our Neighborhoods and this incident will not happen again!"
Wetherell, in a Facebook post on Sunday and in an interview with the Missoulian on Monday, categorically denied creating post. Wetherell, founder of Clearwater Montana Properties, said Monday his account was hacked, or that the post came from someone who may have started a fake profile with his name and image.
In his own Facebook post, he wrote that "my personal opinion is that Ahmaud Arbery was murdered. I believe it was a hate crime."
"That photo was not at my house and it was not my gun," Wetherell said in a phone interview. "I'm frustrated, I'm upset. That's just not who I am. Anyone who knows me, you know, knows that's not who I am and that's not what I'm about."
Arbery's killing may be, at this moment, the only story in the news cycle that has transcended the coronavirus pandemic. Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were arrested on May 7, 10 weeks after Arbery's death and only after video of the shooting leaked to the public, spurring Georgia's state law enforcement to get involved. Georgia authorities have called on federal investigators to probe the shooting's handling while protesters fight against injustice.
Wetherell said he was working on Saturday when his Facebook messenger app started exploding. Comments rushed into his personal page, his business page and toward anyone else with whom he is connected online. He posted a response denying any ties to the Facebook post, and said he received several hundred comments, many of them threatening him, he said, with a number of other comments directed at his child and fiancee.
"I never dreamed that something like this could happen," he said.
Wade McLure, a former employee at Clearwater Montana Properties, told the Missoulian Monday he never heard Wetherell make any racist statements in their few interactions.
On Saturday, Wetherell reported the post to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. A spokesperson with the law enforcement agency confirmed with the Missoulian the report was made, but no further information was available. Wetherell said he was able to turn over the URL of the page to law enforcement, which can track its origins through a subpoena to Facebook. Wetherell also said he found the photo included in the post, which featured the shotgun, had initially been posted in 2009. The Missoulian was unable to independently track the image to any other website beyond the post in question.
Also on Saturday, the Montana Association of Realtors created its own post on Facebook. It did not name anyone but appeared to be made in response to the post bearing a shotgun.
"Montana REALTORS believe people of all backgrounds deserve kindness and respect. Our REALTOR Code of Ethics prohibits discrimination, and we fight for fair housing and inclusive neighborhoods for every family. Hate speech and threats of violence do not in any way reflect our values," the post read.
On Monday, the Missoula Organization of Realtors, the state's local chapter, published the same statement. DJ Smith, president of the board of MOR, told the Missoulian the local realty organization had fielded a number code of ethics complaints against Wetherell for the post.
"I can’t speak to the validity of the case or the violations or not," Smith said. "But what I can speak toward is when we do hear something from the public, we take it very, very seriously."
The Missoula organization's process for handling such complaints includes making an initial determination as to whether a code of ethics violation may have been committed; if so, the organization will assemble a panel from the local chapter to examine the matter through a hearing to make a final determination. Article 10 of the Missoula chapter's Code of Ethics states Realtors "shall not deny equal professional services to any person for reasons of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity."
Smith said the Realtor association's local, state and national levels all adhere to a "higher standard" than any state or federal government discrimination laws.
Wetherell is also a member of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry's Board of Realty Regulation. The board's executive officer, Rhonda Morgan, did not immediately respond to an email for comment.
In an updated response on his Facebook page, Wetherell addressed Arbery's killing directly. Wetherell said Monday he is still worried for his family, friends and co-workers but made the response and — albeit initially — left the comment function on because he had nothing to hide. He said he turned the comments off later when they became threatening toward his family and friends.
"I accept that not everyone will believe that I did not do this, but it’s the truth," Wetherell wrote. "I would never say or post anything like what is being attributed to me. To the public angry about the racist posts, you should be mad. I am furious too. As I stated earlier, my personal opinion is that Ahmaud Arbery was murdered. I believe it was a hate crime, and those responsible need to be brought to justice. I pray for his family and friends."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.