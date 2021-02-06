Seeley-Swan student sues over discrimination

A former student of Seeley-Swan High School is trying to prevent the deletion of evidence related to a lawsuit he’s filed against the Missoula County Public Schools for possible repeated racism and discrimination.

Owen Mercado and his mother, Deidre Lechowski-Mercado filed a 127-page lawsuit against Seeley-Swan High School and the Missoula County Public School District for what they described as “an ongoing, school-sponsored, discriminative assault against Owen, a minority student at (Seeley-Swan High School).” The complaint was filed in federal court on Jan. 21.

Some of the harassment described in the lawsuit took place online and through meme pages, according to the complaint. After the complaint was filed, Mercado, Lechowski-Mercado and their attorneys became aware at least one of the posts on the meme pages was taken down, according to a motion filed Thursday by the family’s attorney, Lawrence E. Henke.

While Missoula County Public Schools and Seeley-Swan High School is under an evidence preservation notice, other people involved, such as students who possibly participated in the harassment, are not. Henke’s brief requested U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen allow him to serve subpoenas on several parties.

