Seeley-Swan student sues over discrimination
top story

Seeley-Swan student sues over discrimination

Decorative Scales of Justice in the Courtroom.

A former student of Seeley-Swan High School is trying to prevent the deletion of evidence related to a lawsuit he’s filed against the Missoula County Public Schools for possible repeated racism and discrimination.

Owen Mercado and his mother, Deidre Lechowski-Mercado filed a 127-page lawsuit against Seeley-Swan High School and the Missoula County Public School District for what they described as “an ongoing, school-sponsored, discriminative assault against Owen, a minority student at (Seeley-Swan High School).” The complaint was filed in federal court on Jan. 21.

Some of the harassment described in the lawsuit took place online and through meme pages, according to the complaint. After the complaint was filed, Mercado, Lechowski-Mercado and their attorneys became aware at least one of the posts on the meme pages was taken down, according to a motion filed Thursday by the family’s attorney, Lawrence E. Henke.

While Missoula County Public Schools and Seeley-Swan High School is under an evidence preservation notice, other people involved, such as students who possibly participated in the harassment, are not. Henke’s brief requested U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen allow him to serve subpoenas on several parties.

This includes serving subpoenas on students from Seeley-Swan High School, internet providers that host the meme pages and Missoula County Deputy Attorney Mark Handelman. Handelman has had email and phone communications with a number of people about the plaintiffs, according to the lawsuit.

“The prejudice to Plaintiffs and the potential for loss of key evidence outweighs any minor inconvenience to the third parties in producing the data now, instead of weeks of months from now,” Henke's motion stated.

Mercado was a student at Seeley-Swan High School from 2018 to 2019. The complaint filed in January described “verbal bigotry” by students and teachers at Seeley-Swan High School. Students used racial and homophobic slurs, and implied Mercado had entered the country illegally, according to the complaint. Officials at the high school and Missoula County Public Schools were told about the harassment and did not address it, according to the complaint.

The complaint also described items being stolen from Mercado, and someone vandalizing his car with a homophobic slur.

Missoula County Public Schools officials are expected to respond to the lawsuit by Feb. 12.

