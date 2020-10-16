Sen. Daines expresses support for Amy Coney Barrett in Kalispell

In the debate with Daines, Bullock also said he’s open to the idea of Democrats adding justices to the Supreme Court if the party wins the White House and wins enough seats to hold a majority in the U.S Senate.

“We need to figure out the ways to actually get the politics out of the court,” Bullock said according to the Associated Press. “That’s anything from a judicial standards commission, or we’ll look at any other thing that might be suggested, including adding justices.”

Daines told the group on Thursday that he’s hoping to keep Republican control of the Senate.

“The court-packing threat is very real,” he said. “I think we’ve got 151 years of precedent of operating with nine justices. So this is really starting to reconstruct the Constitutional Republic that makes the court, then, just another branch for the Legislature.”

Daines said it was a “chilling moment” for him to realize Democrats are serious about adding another justice.