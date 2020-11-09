Sen. Nate McConnell resigns

Sen. Nate McConnell, SD-48, announced Monday his resignation from his senate seat, noting his two children, 5 and 6, are his priority.

"It is with deep regret that I announce my resignation from Senate District 48 — serving the people of Montana has been one of the greatest honors of my life," said McConnell, a Missoula Democrat, in a statement. "As my colleagues know, my kids are my first priority and this decision will allow me to best focus on my family during this time."

In a brief phone call Monday evening, McConnell said his children both are in public school, and he confirmed the coronavirus pandemic influenced his decision.

"It was a privilege to serve six years in the legislature, and I am most proud of carrying presumptive insurance coverage for our firefighters, (and) working on smart bipartisan criminal justice policies ....

"I am eternally grateful for the many friends I’ve made on both sides of the political aisle who care deeply about our state. The most important lesson has been that Montana works best when we work together. That sentiment will continue to guide our legislators as we move forward. A special thanks to the people of Missoula — thank you for giving me the chance to serve this great place, and I look forward to continuing my public service in other meaningful ways in the future."

