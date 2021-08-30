Sen. Steve Daines meets with veterans in Missoula, discusses Afghanistan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier on Monday, Daines spoke with a small family from Afghanistan, he said. One member of the family, a man, worked directly with U.S. Special Forces and that person expressed fear they would have been killed if they had stayed in the country, Daines said.

The veterans at the roundtable mostly supported bringing individuals who had worked with the United States into the country, though some expressed concern with the vetting process.

Several also questioned U.S. leadership and the way the withdrawal of U.S. forces played out.

Daines said he was "disgusted" about how events have played out in Afghanistan over the past few weeks. He also questioned the U.S. abandoning Bagram Air Base, which for much of the war was the center of American operations.

"It's outrageous, it's been a disaster," Daines said. "No ifs, ands or buts about it."

Some at the roundtable also said they were frustrated with the visa process and the status of people who remained in Afghanistan. Others said they were worried about the mental health of veterans from the war, specifically those that feel their service was for nothing.

"We need to be reminded of the incredible importance of that counterterrorism mission that was going on in Afghanistan ... the number of specific terror attacks that were thwarted as a result of what was going on on the ground in Afghanistan and lives saved," Daines said in response.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

