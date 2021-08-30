Sen. Steve Daines meets with veterans in Missoula, discusses Afghanistan

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines met with members of American Legion Post 27 in Missoula on Monday for a roundtable discussion that centered on Afghanistan.
The Associated Press reported on Monday afternoon the last U.S. forces have left the county, effectively ending a 20-year war.
Numerous veterans at the roundtable voiced concern about people in Afghanistan who had worked with the United States during its occupation of the country. Some shared stories about interpreters and others they worked with.
"We are not going to be able to change what happened. Now, going forward, whatever remaining time we have, we're not going to give up," Daines said. "That's one tract we're on. But this is not the last you're all going to hear about what happened in Afghanistan.
"There's going to be accountability. Decisions made, why they were made, and heads need to roll. I'm going to demand that."
Daines said that despite the "window" closing to airlift people out of Afghanistan, he urged those at the roundtable to contact him with information regarding those who might be looking to leave the country.
"The last C-17 may have indeed left Karzai (International Airport in Kabul) but we're not giving up," Daines said. "We do have a special elevated contact with the state that we want to help you all with, so we can escalate and kind of cut through it."
Earlier on Monday, Daines spoke with a small family from Afghanistan, he said. One member of the family, a man, worked directly with U.S. Special Forces and that person expressed fear they would have been killed if they had stayed in the country, Daines said.
The veterans at the roundtable mostly supported bringing individuals who had worked with the United States into the country, though some expressed concern with the vetting process.
Several also questioned U.S. leadership and the way the withdrawal of U.S. forces played out.
Daines said he was "disgusted" about how events have played out in Afghanistan over the past few weeks. He also questioned the U.S. abandoning Bagram Air Base, which for much of the war was the center of American operations.
"It's outrageous, it's been a disaster," Daines said. "No ifs, ands or buts about it."
Some at the roundtable also said they were frustrated with the visa process and the status of people who remained in Afghanistan. Others said they were worried about the mental health of veterans from the war, specifically those that feel their service was for nothing.
"We need to be reminded of the incredible importance of that counterterrorism mission that was going on in Afghanistan ... the number of specific terror attacks that were thwarted as a result of what was going on on the ground in Afghanistan and lives saved," Daines said in response.
