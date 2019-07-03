U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's staff are in contact with a high-profile University of Montana administrator facing difficulties in returning to the United States from overseas.
The senator's office is in touch with Paul Gladen, director of UM's Blackstone LaunchPad entrepreneurship program, regarding challenges he's having returning from the United Kingdom. The office of the Montana Democrat did not comment on the specific nature of the issues.
Gladen, originally from England, has directed UM's Blackstone LaunchPad since 2014. He holds degrees from both Oxford University and the University of Manchester's Manchester Business School.
The LaunchPad, founded with a grant from the Blackstone Charitable Foundation, aims to support UM students, alumni and staff in entrepreneurship, providing various kinds of assistance as they start businesses. Housed within a new "Innovation Factory" in the University Center, the LaunchPad currently lists 10 student staff and a marketing and operations manager, Morgan Slemberger, on its website, in addition to Gladen.
Slemberger declined to comment.
Gladen also serves as an adjunct professor and heads Accelerate Montana, a UM initiative aimed at supporting Montana businesses. Earlier this year, it received a $730,000 federal grant to start the UM Center for Rural Economic Development.
Off-campus, he serves as CEO of market-research firm Muzeview; co-founded the Montana Code School; and serves as an ex-officio director of the Missoula Economic Partnership.
Despite his role in the university, UM spokeswoman Paula Short declined to comment on the specifics of his case, writing in an email that "the university respects the privacy of our employees by not commenting on matters we consider confidential." Gladen himself did not reply to requests for comment.
Americans facing challenges overseas often reach out to their elected representatives. In 2017, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, and Tester helped free UM student Guthrie McLean after he spent a week detained in China, after he intervened in an altercation between a taxi driver and his hearing-impaired mother.