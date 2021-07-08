Sen. Tester touts $579B infrastructure proposal in Missoula visit

“We’ve been living on our parents’ and grandparents’ infrastructure for far too long,” he said.

Starting about a month ago, Tester recalled, five Democrats and five Republicans in the U.S. Senate got together and negotiated an infrastructure bill. In late June, President Joe Biden endorsed the plan, saying it would create millions of jobs. The final language of the bill could be released soon and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer could bring the bill to the floor later this month.

“This is truly a once-in-a-century investment in infrastructure in this country,” Tester said. “It will be one of the most impactful non-emergency bills, once it’s passed, in this nation’s history. And as I said before, it’s urgently needed. It will provide significant investment in Montana’s roads, bridges, airports and water infrastructure.”

The bill would improve broadband connectivity and create good-paying jobs in both rural and urban parts of the state, Tester said. It would create new spending on top of existing baseline infrastructure allocations.

Details are still scarce, but Tester said it would be funded in part by stricter enforcement of tax collections on the ultra-wealthy and a host of other revenue-increasing provisions.