Send in summer camp information for Missoulian list

The Missoulian is compiling a list of summer camps — both day camps and residential — planned in western Montana this summer.
If you own or manage a camp and want to be included, send the name of the camp, dates, a brief description, price, how to apply or register and a telephone number or email address. You may also send a photo that would be considered for publication.
The deadline for submissions is Sunday, March 14. The camp listings will be published in the Sunday, April 4, Missoulian.
Send information to Tandy Neighbor, Missoulian, P.O. Box 8029, Missoula, MT 59807, or email newsdesk@missoulian.com.
Missoulian Staff