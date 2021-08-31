 Skip to main content
Send us your Sept. 11 memories
Send us your Sept. 11 memories

WORLD TRADE CENTERS

The south tower of the World Trade Center begins to collapse on Sept. 11, 2001.

 AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova

It’s been 20 years since 9/11 and memories of those terrorist attacks are starting to fade a little. Nearly a quarter of Montanans weren’t even born by then.

But we all still live with the fallout, and reminders are everywhere.

Nearly everyone has a relative, or at least knows someone, who fought in the wars prompted by 9/11. More than 7,000 of those service members were killed, and many veterans returned home with injuries they still bear. Buildings we once walked freely into now have metal detectors and guards, it’s easier for the government to eavesdrop on us, and we still have to take our shoes off at the airport.

Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001? We want to hear your memories of that day, and your thoughts on how it changed us. Send your responses of up to 250 words to newsdesk@missoulian.com no later than Tuesday, Sept. 7.

We’ll publish those in the Missoulian on Sept. 11. Call 406-523-5240 for more information.

