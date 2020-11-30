Senior grab-and-go meal deal needs donations

Unless they meet various exemptions, people who are younger than 60 will be billed $8 per meal, Kohler said. (See list below for exemptions.) Nugent estimated the senior center has been serving about 10 meals a day to people younger than 60 years old.

"For the majority of the people that were being served, we will be going back to a process that was similar to what we were doing for years prior to COVID," Nugent said. Before the pandemic, he estimated 70 to 80 people a day would have sit-down meals at the center.

When the pandemic started, he said stimulus money helped provide meals for the wider community, but no one figured the program would need to continue for so long. Now, the money will again come from the Older Americans Act, which has restrictions about who qualifies.

"(But) it shouldn't prevent anybody from getting meals because we're going back to the same laws or rules that we were using pre-COVID," Nugent said.

Kohler said a new software system will allow workers to record eligible clients when they pick up a meal, generally people 60 and older. Then, the seniors will get a request for a suggested donation at the end of the month based on the number of meals they picked up.

"Nobody is penalized if they don't make that donation," Nugent said.