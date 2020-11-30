Senior grab-and-go meal deal needs donations

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Missoula Aging Services and the Missoula Senior Center switched its sit-down meal service to a "grab and go" format with funding from the CARES Act.
Starting Tuesday, people can keep picking up meals, but through a different funding source. Senior Center Board President John Nugent estimated that 120 to 130 people a day have been grabbing meals from the Missoula Senior Center since the pandemic began in March.
"Since that time, MAS has provided more than 87,500 meals to people throughout Missoula County at no cost to them, including almost 15,000 through the MSC at a cost of almost $120,000," said a joint letter from Nugent and Rob Edwards, community services director for Missoula Aging Services. "Unfortunately, this funding source has been exhausted."
Susan Kohler, chief executive officer of Missoula Aging Services, said people who can't afford to pay for food still will receive food. However, she said "there is nothing that is free." She said people 60 years and older will again be asked to make a $5 donation per meal, as they were prior to the pandemic.
"There will be cuts in the program if those that can afford to pay don't pay," Kohler said. "That's the threat as things go forward,"
A new system means seniors will get a letter at the end of the month with a suggested donation amount based on their meal consumption. They won't exchange cash with anyone and inadvertently pass on the virus.
Unless they meet various exemptions, people who are younger than 60 will be billed $8 per meal, Kohler said. (See list below for exemptions.) Nugent estimated the senior center has been serving about 10 meals a day to people younger than 60 years old.
"For the majority of the people that were being served, we will be going back to a process that was similar to what we were doing for years prior to COVID," Nugent said. Before the pandemic, he estimated 70 to 80 people a day would have sit-down meals at the center.
When the pandemic started, he said stimulus money helped provide meals for the wider community, but no one figured the program would need to continue for so long. Now, the money will again come from the Older Americans Act, which has restrictions about who qualifies.
"(But) it shouldn't prevent anybody from getting meals because we're going back to the same laws or rules that we were using pre-COVID," Nugent said.
Kohler said a new software system will allow workers to record eligible clients when they pick up a meal, generally people 60 and older. Then, the seniors will get a request for a suggested donation at the end of the month based on the number of meals they picked up.
"Nobody is penalized if they don't make that donation," Nugent said.
Kohler said seniors in Seeley Lake can get grab-and-go meals there as well, and Missoula Aging Services is happy to deliver meals to seniors who are afraid to go out during COVID-19. Again, though, she said the city and county help offset meal costs for seniors, and nothing comes for free.
"We have to raise at least $100,000 from the community just to maintain a no-wait list for a Meals on Wheels program," she said. "So obviously, we have to work hard to ... make sure everybody who needs food gets food."
Missoula Aging Services cannot pay for meals for anyone under the age of 60 unless they are:
- Disabled under 60 residing in an elderly housing facility
- Disabled living in the same house as someone 60+
- Food service/delivery volunteer under age 60
- Medicaid waiver meal recipient
- Non-spouse caregiver under age 60, or
- Spouse of recipient 60+.
MAS also said seniors may qualify for a "free" meal based on monthly income, including if they are at or below the federal poverty line. That's $1,063 or less for a one-person household or $1,437 or less for a two-person household.
