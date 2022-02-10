Sense of place drives the work of University of Montana Kittredge visiting writer

When Latria Graham was first approached about joining the faculty at the University of Montana as a visiting writer in Environmental Studies, she did what she always does — she took 24 hours to consider.

In those 24 hours she contemplated the balance of her professional endeavors with her personal life. She also called on the advice of her friend Sean Hill, a poet from Georgia who is a professor in the creative writing department at UM.

“This was an area of my map that I hadn’t filled in yet, so that was a major part of it and the opportunity to see something different was great,” Graham said.

“It’s easier to write about the South and love it and miss it when you’re not in the South, so I often find that I have to leave the South in order to remember both the hard parts of it but the tender parts of it,” she continued.

Graham is a noted essayist, journalist, and columnist for Garden & Gun magazine. Her work has been featured in the Atlantic, Outside and many others. She is also a fifth-generation farmer.

Earlier this winter, Graham packed her things and set out on a 2,600 mile road trip across the country from her home in South Carolina to Montana to teach at the university for a semester as the Kittredge Distinguished Writer in Environmental Studies.

The Kittredge position is named in honor of Bill Kittredge, who taught creative writing at UM for three decades. The program has brought writers to the university since the spring of 2003. Graham is the first Black writer to be named a Kittredge Distinguished Visiting Writer.

Graham now teaches a graduate writing workshop once a week and will give a public reading of her work that is scheduled for March 4.

“Latria’s work asks the questions that anyone writing about nature and the environment should be asking,” said Mark Sundeen, a UM assistant professor in Environmental Studies.

As soon as Sundeen asked her if she might be interested in the Kittredge position for the spring semester, Graham already knew what she wanted to teach, she said. In fact, she’d been developing the curriculum for the better part of the last decade.

While going to school in New York for her master's in fine arts, she was looking for ways to explain her approach to storytelling and ultimately settled on an explanation that was a bit like considering terroir while wine tasting. Terroir is a French term that means “sense of place” and encompasses factors such as location, climate, soil, elevation and tradition and their influence on producing wine grapes.

“And so thinking about the traditions I come out of, sometimes thinking about even down to the minerals in the soil that I’m writing about, my place in this map and how to orient myself,” Graham said. “I’m taking those experiences that I’ve had and these theories that I’ve learned in graduate school and figuring out how to turn them into something that students can learn and talk about their way of seeing.”

Creating a distinct sense of place is a defining characteristic of Graham’s writing, no matter the subject. It’s also a frequent theme in her class at the university.

Another unique component to her graduate course at the university is her modernized approach to the curriculum and assigned reading. Many of the authors she’s included are living writers whose work reflects environments and conditions as they are today.

“There are new, current, interesting ideas happening and being in conversation with them. You can’t always be in a conversation with someone that wrote 200 years ago,” Graham said.

One of the authors she’s featuring in her class is Mitchell S. Jackson and his book “Survival Math.” He examines the history of racism and redlining in Oregon, the botany of an apple and his experience in prison.

“I hope students will engage with that one because it is a little bit harder, it’s great on a craft level, but understanding all the places he goes is a challenge,” Graham said.

In 2018, Graham’s article “We’re Here. You Just Don’t See Us” was published by Outside magazine and sparked a conversation about visibility and racism in outdoor recreation. Her work as a reporter spans many genres and beats such as food, culture, sports, conservation and travel.

She’s currently working on her forthcoming book, “Uneven Ground,” which is expected to be released in 2024. The book is about preserving her 100-year-old family farm and legacy, while also examining the issue of Black land ownership loss.

“I’m always hoping that my work will make you think. Sometimes thinking is uncomfortable, it drags us out of Tik Tok land, but I’m hoping that it will enhance your world if you’re willing to sit in it,” Graham.

