Sentencing postponed for Lake County homicide case

A sentencing hearing in a Lake County domestic violence homicide from last spring was postponed.

Tyler L. Uhrich, 20, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of deliberate homicide on Oct. 20, 2022, court filings show.

Sentencing was initially set for Dec. 22, but that date was vacated. Uhrich faces a maximum possible penalty of life imprisonment. A plea agreement filed in the case recommends Uhrich be sentenced to 80 years at the Montana Department of Corrections, with none of that time suspended.

A new scheduling order from Judge John W. Larson hasn’t been filed in Lake County District Court yet, Chief Deputy Attorney Brendan McQuillan said on Wednesday.

Last May, Lake County officials reported the body of Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, was found in Hell Roaring Canyon.

Flathead County deputies responded to a domestic violence call on May 10. Witnesses said Uhrich was looking for Bluemel in the Hell Roaring Canyon area.

He eventually found her, and the two headed up a road toward Uhrich's car, according to charging documents. A witness then heard gunshots and went to see what was happening and found Bluemel lying on her back on the ground while Uhrich stood over her.

When the witness approached the scene, Bluemel escaped and ran into the woods. Uhrich followed her, and a short time later he returned without Bluemel.

When 911 initially responded, they couldn’t find either Uhrich or Bluemel. However, they did find Uhrich’s car, which was still running with its headlights on. They also found a 2-year-old child, shared between Uhrich and Bluemel, who was cold and crying, charging documents stated.

Bluemel was found dead in a heavily wooded area near the initial incident the following afternoon, on May 11. It appeared she was shot in the back of the head, according to charging documents. Law enforcement found a bullet buried in dirt close to her body.

Officials found and arrested Uhrich two days later near Pablo.

Uhrich is being represented by Suzanne Malloy.

According to court filings, the sentencing date was postponed because several witnesses are expected to testify and the court intends to set a new date when more time is available for the hearing.

Uhrich was also charged with one count of felony criminal endangerment in the same case, but the plea agreement calls for the dismissal of that charge at Uhrich’s sentencing.