Sentinel closure extends through Wednesday; other county schools closed for weather

Sentinel High School will remain closed through Wednesday after structural issues with the building’s roof were reported late Monday evening.

Administrators initially canceled all classes and activities at the school for Tuesday, but notified Sentinel families on Tuesday afternoon about the extended closure. Missoula County Public Schools' winter break begins on Thursday.

"It was not going to be a wise decision to have kids in that building today or tomorrow till we get a few things fixed," said Russ Lodge, MCPS' interim superintendent. "Then the long-term for that wing of the building will be determined in a couple of weeks."

MCPS is currently working with a structural engineer to assess the issue with a support beam in an older section of the building near the automotive classrooms. It is unclear what factors led to the weakened beam.

The issue was discovered in the evening after classes were excused on Monday afternoon. A gas line has already been rerouted to turn the heat back on in the building.

“Experts are doing critical work to restore heat to Sentinel High School and we will work with them to schedule a safe time for students to enter the building over winter break to retrieve any personal items,” the district wrote in an email to families on Tuesday.

State law allows schools to miss at least one day of school in the event of a weather-related closure without having to make up for it, Lodge said.

"So today is fine," he said Tuesday. "We're not going to have school tomorrow for safety reasons, we may have to make that up in some form."

The district is currently reviewing district policy and state law to make that determination.

Freezing cold temperatures in the forecast are also prompting closures at other schools in Missoula County.

On Tuesday, Missoula County Superintendent of Schools Erin Lipkind announced that Woodman School and Sunset Elementary would be closed on Wednesday. Additionally, Swan Valley Elementary in Condon will be closed on Thursday.