Sentinel closure extends through Wednesday; other county schools closed for weather

Sentinel High School will remain closed through Wednesday after structural issues with the building’s roof were reported late Monday evening.

Administrators initially canceled all classes and activities at the school for Tuesday, but notified Sentinel families on Tuesday afternoon about the extended closure. Missoula County Public Schools winter break begins on Thursday.

MCPS is currently working with a structural engineer to assess the issue in an older section of the building.

“Experts are doing critical work to restore heat to Sentinel High School and we will work with them to schedule a safe time for students to enter the building over winter break to retrieve any personal items,” the district wrote in an email to families on Tuesday.

Freezing cold temperatures in the forecast are also prompting closures at other schools in Missoula County.

On Tuesday, Missoula County Superintendent of Schools Erin Lipkind announced that Woodman School and Sunset Elementary would be closed on Wednesday. Additionally, Swan Valley Elementary in Condon will be closed on Thursday.

This story will be updated.