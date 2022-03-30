 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel goes into lockdown over fake gun, no threat to public safety

A student at Sentinel High School reportedly brought a fake gun to campus Wednesday morning, sending the building into a lockdown. 

Missoula police responded at the start of classes for a report of a person standing by a car manipulating what was described as an assault rifle, according to a press release from Missoula Police Department. Sentinel's student resource officer put the school into lockdown.

Officers found the student outside — they were cooperative with police, and there is no threat to public safety at this time, the release said. The lockdown has since been lifted. 

The weapon was determined to be an all-black "splatter gun" with a scope that the student was showing to their friends before class. They had no intention to harm anyone at the school, the release said. 

