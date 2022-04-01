Sentinel High School principal pleads not guilty to partner-family member assault charges

Sentinel High School principal Ryan Rettig pleaded not guilty in Missoula Municipal Court on Friday to misdemeanor charges of partner or family member assault regarding an incident that occurred in January.

Rettig was released without bail on his own recognizance following the court appearance on the conditions that he would have no “angry contact” with the survivor of the assault.

Missoula County Public Schools has placed Rettig on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"On Friday, April 1, we were made aware of criminal charges filed against Sentinel Principal Ryan Rettig," the district wrote in a statement. "We understand the nature of these charges relate to an alleged domestic disturbance involving Principal Rettig. As with all criminal charges, the district takes this issue seriously and will be completing an investigation."

Officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a report of assault in the Sentinel High School parking lot just after 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

The survivor told officers that she and Rettig had been arguing in a parked vehicle when he leaned over and pointed a finger in her face. After she tried to move his hand out of her face he then grabbed the survivor's finger and caused injury to her hand, according to charging documents.

The survivor later required surgery for the injury, documents say.

A jury trial is set for Aug. 11 at 8 a.m. in municipal court and Rettig is ordered to appear in person. Rettig is retaining counsel, according to court documents.

While on administrative leave, Rettig's responsibilities will be filled by assistant principals at Sentinel.

