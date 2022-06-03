Sentinel High School state champion to continue academic excellence at MIT

When Chase Williams started taking Arabic classes as a freshman at Sentinel High School he dove headfirst into the challenging language and all of its cultural nuances.

By his senior year he was so proficient in the language that his teacher, Brendan Work, considers him one of the most proficient non-native Arabic speakers in Missoula.

As such, he has volunteered with Soft Landing Missoula to tutor refugee students in the community in various subjects.

“There’s a lot of Arabic speakers who are pretty new to English so we can sort of meet in the middle when I'm tutoring,” Williams said. “I know some Arabic and a lot of English and they know a lot of Arabic and a little English so we can sort of exchange our knowledge.”

Not only is he proficient in Arabic, Williams is considered one of the most academically advanced students at the school, according to counselor Vanessa Gibson. He’s maintained a 4.0 grade point average while challenging himself with honors and Advanced Placement courses.

Williams enjoyed the variety of classes offered at Sentinel to try new things and gain different perspectives. He also excelled in math and was awarded the 2021 University of Montana High School Mathematics Award.

“Chase stands out amongst his peers because his intelligence and curiosity for learning is remarkable,” said his math teacher, Brian Moser. “He is a well-rounded student involved in numerous activities and his commitment to his community and peers is something we should all strive to duplicate.”

Some of Williams’ main takeaways from his education at Sentinel include writing and communicating with different audiences, open mindedness and work ethic.

Outside of the classroom, Williams is active in Model United Nations and National Honors Society, and helps coach youth basketball camps in the community.

He’s also a stand-out athlete who competed in football, basketball and track throughout his high school career. He was part of two tight-knit state championship football teams with the Spartans.

This fall, Williams will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to study either business or finance and continue his athletic career on the football team.

“It’s a good balance in terms of the time commitment,” Williams said. “I get to keep playing but also have a really good focus on my academic life and life outside of football.”

Williams enjoyed his senior year because of the strong bonds he’s built the last four years with his peers, teachers and staff members at the school.

Those relationships are ones he won’t take for granted, and he advises next year’s seniors to cherish them as well.

“Really take advantage and cherish those relationships,” Williams said. “Because I’m sure next year I’m going to be restarting, which will be fun to meet a bunch of new people but I’ll always appreciate knowing all these people for such a long time.”

