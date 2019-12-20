A Sentinel High School teacher resigned this year amid investigations by the school district and law enforcement ignited by a sexual assault report from a former student.
In September, the teacher was placed on administrative leave as the school's investigation began. The Missoulian is not naming the teacher, who as of Friday was still under investigation by law enforcement.
This week, in response to a Missoulian inquiry, the Missoula County Public Schools said the teacher resigned some time after MCPS began its investigation in September.
"The District began its investigation of the complaint, and the staff member resigned during the court of the investigation," the school district wrote in an emailed statement.
"The investigation was completed. The findings of the investigation will not be made public due to the privacy rights of the individuals involved. The District has and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement or other outside agencies still investigating this issue. The District is not aware of any other allegations of sexual misconduct involving this staff member."
The Sentinel administration has hired a replacement for the teacher who resigned, according to the school district.
Dylan Haggart, 21, shared the allegations with the Missoulian in September, claiming the teacher had provided him alcohol and marijuana at the teacher's home during Haggart's sophomore year. Haggart said they were watching television when the teacher sexually assaulted him.
Haggart described years of special treatment and "grooming" behavior during his time in the Sentinel High DECA program, led by the teacher since 2006. The Missoulian interviewed 10 former DECA students for its September report. Some described the teacher as a great mentor and role model. Others pointed to the teacher's special treatment toward Haggart, which both isolated Haggart from his peers and led to the resignation of the DECA chapter president in 2015.
The teacher in September issued a statement to the Missoulian through an attorney, denying the allegations and claiming he only sought to support ambitious students. The teacher also specifically denied allowing high school students to drink alcohol at his home.
John Smith, the teacher's attorney, told the Missoulian on Friday that "it was with great sadness that he resigned from what he considered his life's work and passion. He just felt it was time to move on, however."
Shortly after the Missoulian's report, DECA's state chapter suspended the teacher.
On Friday, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said the investigation into Haggart's allegations remains active.
Haggart did not respond to a request for comment.