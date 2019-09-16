About 30 students in Sentinel High School’s carpentry class got a bit of harsh reality Monday morning.
“We injure a lot of people in Montana,” Mark Rosenleaf, safety management instructor with the Montana State Fund, told the students. According to data compiled by the United Health Foundation, Montana had 6.4 workplace deaths for every 100,000 workers from 2014 to 2016, placing it 41st for workplace safety.
Education “is part of the battle against that,” Rosenleaf told the Missoulian. “When I was 16 years old, safety was the last thing on my mind. If we can instill a little bit of that in these guys, we’re ahead of the game down the road.”
To that end, the Montana State Fund’s Growing a Safer Montana initiative has awarded safety equipment grants to 25 Montana high schools. Sentinel’s $750 grant paid for lime-green safety vests, work gloves, and ear, eye and face protection.
The new headphones will replace a pair that teacher David Burtch has been using for more than 20 years, and having the vests “will allow our students to go on field trips within industry,” he predicted.
“If we can educate students at a younger age how to be safe, we might be able to make a difference,” Burtch said. In addition to the new gear, students also got a safety talk from Rosenleaf.
“You guys are twice as likely to be injured at work than somebody who's 25 years old or older. So as you go out and you're doing things, keep that in mind.”
He went over their rights under the Occupational Safety and Health Act — such as the right to have personal protective gear, training for tools and equipment, joining a union and refusing work that could put their life in danger. “You should never be made to feel unsafe at work,” Rosenleaf said. Those rights, he added, came with responsibilities, like keeping a workplace clean and tidy.
He also urged the students to keep a question in mind: “What if?” Nearly two decades ago, he made a lifesaving decision by asking that question.
While he was working on an old car, “my daughter, who was about a year and a half old at the time, comes cruising over and she puts her hands on where the hood closes. ... I started to turn the key and I thought, ‘What if?’
“I think it’s going to start, but I don’t know, anything could happen to a car with 300,000 miles on it, so I called my wife and said, ‘Hey, would you pull (her) aside? So she did, I turned the key, and the car lurched forward about 3 feet so the driver's side front tire was now right where my daughter had been standing.
“I've got my hands on the steering wheel and I'm like, ‘Ohhh, my God, I could've killed my daughter.’ But by asking 'What if?' that didn't happen.”
Senior Rikki Berg was glad for the advice. “It’s cool they’re taking an interest in making sure everyone’s educated about safety,” he said, adding that he especially appreciated the advice about OSHA regulations. “I think it’s definitely a good thing to know.”