Sept. 2, 1945: A day of broncs, fires and world peace

They bucked horses in Missoula on the day World War II ended.

The rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds was preceded by a parade through downtown. Neither had to do with the war, though there must have been an extra shot of exuberance that day.

It was Sunday, Sept. 2, 1945. Technically speaking, Japanese officials had signed surrender papers aboard the U.S.S. Missouri in Tokyo Bay the evening before, United States time, just after 6 p.m. in Montana. But it was Sunday morning in Japan and President Harry Truman declared over the radio waves that Sept. 2 was V-J Day.

The faraway ceremony in the Pacific coincided with Labor Day weekend in the U.S. In Missoula, in stark contrast to 75 years later, everyone headed into town. Motels were full and some restaurants had to lock their doors at intervals before accommodating the next wave of hungry diners.

Missoula’s second annual American Legion rodeo and parade reportedly drew more than 10,000 people who lined Higgins Avenue for the “giant parade” or were just passing through.

“Another contribution to the crowd … was the parade of west coast defense workers who have been going eastward for many days, and they kept a heavy line of travel on the eastbound highways,” the Missoulian reported.