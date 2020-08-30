Sept. 2, 1945: A day of broncs, fires and world peace

They bucked horses in Missoula on the day World War II ended.
The rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds was preceded by a parade through downtown. Neither had to do with the war, though there must have been an extra shot of exuberance that day.
It was Sunday, Sept. 2, 1945. Technically speaking, Japanese officials had signed surrender papers aboard the U.S.S. Missouri in Tokyo Bay the evening before, United States time, just after 6 p.m. in Montana. But it was Sunday morning in Japan and President Harry Truman declared over the radio waves that Sept. 2 was V-J Day.
The faraway ceremony in the Pacific coincided with Labor Day weekend in the U.S. In Missoula, in stark contrast to 75 years later, everyone headed into town. Motels were full and some restaurants had to lock their doors at intervals before accommodating the next wave of hungry diners.
Missoula’s second annual American Legion rodeo and parade reportedly drew more than 10,000 people who lined Higgins Avenue for the “giant parade” or were just passing through.
“Another contribution to the crowd … was the parade of west coast defense workers who have been going eastward for many days, and they kept a heavy line of travel on the eastbound highways,” the Missoulian reported.
It was a hot time in the old town — 95 degrees on Saturday, 88 on Sunday — and fire season jumped back to life in western Montana. Trains on the Northern Pacific cut-off between Paradise and St. Regis caused several burns on Sunday, “and at least one of them is a bad blaze,” the Missoulian report said. Missoula-based smokejumpers were dispatched to fires in the Flathead forest north of Missoula, the Clearwater forest in Idaho and the Wallowa forest in Oregon.
KGVO Radio was bringing Jimmy Durante and Garry Moore to the Missoula airwaves with their Friday night Rexall Radio Show, sponsored by Coffee's Missoula Drug (Phone 3171). Les Brown and his orchestra with Doris Day had dominated the pop charts since spring, first with “My Dreams Are Getting Better All the Time,” then “Sentimental Journey.” Lately Johnny Mercer and gang were gaining traction with “On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe.”
For those who didn't drive out to the evening rodeo at the fairgrounds, Montana's own Gary Cooper was appearing on the silver screen at the Rialto in "Northwest Mounted Police," a "thrill-soaked saga of history-making men!" The Roxy featured Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn in "Without Love," and the Wilma showed "Junior Miss" starring Peggy Ann Garner.
The formal Japanese surrender had been anticipated for weeks, and the Saturday night news found a grateful but somber reception at Sunday church services in the Bitterroot. "Service men home from the wars added their thanks to the gratitude of their families, that war was formally ended at long last. There are still many of the valley's soldiers, sailors, marines, WACS and WAVES, to say nothing of nurses, in the far-off fields of service.”
When the dust settled at the fairgrounds after Monday afternoon’s rodeo performance, 24-year-old Tex Smith of Dillon was the all-around champion with wins in bulldogging and calf roping. Smith rodeoed for the next 48 years and in 2013 was inducted posthumously into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.
The biggest headlines in Missoula, of course, were reserved for what happened 4,000 miles away.
"Japan surrendered formally and unconditionally to the Allies today, restoring peace to a war-ravaged world,” began a Sunday Associated Press story datelined the U.S.S. Missouri, Tokyo Bay. “The solemn ceremony, marking the first defeat in Japan's 2,600-year-old semi-legendary history, took place aboard this mighty battleship with 12 signatures which required only a few minutes to affix the articles of surrender."
The brief 20-minute ceremony was overseen by Gen. Douglas MacArthur, Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers.
A Japanese colonel who watched as Gen. Yoshijiro Umezu of the Japanese imperial general staff hastily scrawled his name was seen to wipe tears from his eyes.
"All the Japanese looked tense and weary," the AP reported.
Richard Kilroy O’Malley was there. You might recognize the name. He became the author in 1971 of “Mile High Mile Deep,” a celebrated memoir of his growing-up days in Butte. O’Malley attended the University of Montana and began his journalism career at the Missoulian in the mid-1930s. Now he was a war correspondent, one of 13 AP reporters and photographers on deck of the U.S.S. Missouri for the most heavily covered event of the war.
The Sept. 3 Missoulian was among many newspapers that ran his description, including these closing lines:
“Strung out on the high decks, giving the ceremony just the right American touch, were sailors in white who looked down on the landlubbers with that expression which is a combination of nonchalance and superiority typical of enlisted men toward ‘events.’
"The Missouri's band outdid itself providing music, playing 'Anchors Aweigh' and various marches. It even played this correspondent's favorite song, 'Jones Junior High,' which in its proper mantle of dignity is 'the Stars and Stripes Forever.'
